"An Easter egg": Community discusses if the infamous Chamber of Secrets will be explorable in Hogwarts Legacy

Avalanche Software, the developers behind the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy, has promised players that the wizarding RPG will be an experience like never before. Players will be donning the role of a fifth-year student who will be able to attend classes and explore every nook and cranny of the famed school of witchcraft and wizardry.

The recent State of Play featured a 14-minute gameplay reveal that gave fans a fresh look at Hogwarts and how it is rendered in-game. The developers have explained that players will be able to "explore a fully realized Hogwarts Castle where they will attend classes, discover dungeons, secret passageways, and challenging puzzles."

Given that, one wonders if all the secrets of Hogwarts Legacy will be there in the game to explore, especially one of its darkest ones - the Chamber of Secrets.

Players have been sharing their opinions if the Chamber of Secrets will be present in Hogwarts Legacy

The Wizarding World website describes the Chamber of Secrets as:

"The subterranean Chamber of Secrets was created by Salazar Slytherin without the knowledge of his three fellow founders of Hogwarts. The Chamber was, for many centuries, believed to be a myth; however, the fact that rumours of its existence persisted for so long reveals that Slytherin spoke of its creation and that others believed him, or else had been permitted, by him, to enter."

The Chamber could only be opened by a Parselmouth - someone with the ability to understand or talk to snakes. It also housed a terrifying creature - a Basilisk. Only his descendants will be able to control the monster and they can unleash it on those Salazar considered not worthy of studying at Hogwarts.

Barring the gaffe in the above post where it shows the prefect's bathroom, players are intrigued at the possibility of finding the secret entrance and exploring the Chamber of Secrets. The entrance to the Chamber is located in the second-floor girls' lavatory at the sink tap that has a snake engraving.

Although they are excited about exploring the Chamber, most players agree that it is far more likely that there will rather be some Easter eggs about the place than the option of directly accessing it. Players at first thought a statue that was shown by the developers was of Salazar but it may possibly be of Merlin.

The opening of the Chamber becomes further tricky due to the requirement of a Parselmouth. Also, the presence of a Basilisk means an adversary that players will have to deal with or risk having unleashed it onto the students of Hogwarts. However, the Harry Potter wiki mentions a solution to this.

"Basilisks could live a natural life of at least nine hundred years, though Salazar Slytherin's Basilisk lived for approximately a thousand years. This was accomplished by using Parseltongue to put the creature into a deep sleep that prevented it from ageing, similar to suspended animation."

If Chamber of Secrets features in Hogwarts Legacy and players are able to get in and explore it, they may find Salazar Slytherin's Basilisk in a deep sleep and it would be quite wise to leave it so.

Fans have been discussing ever since the March State of Play the various possibilities of the Chamber being opened in Hogwarts Legacy.

Fans will be eagerly waiting for more information on Hogwarts Legacy, the stories and the secrets it will hold and the release date of the title. Even if the presence of the Chamber of Secrets looks unlikely, it is something every Potterhead would love to find and would surely be looking for thoroughly once the game arrives.

