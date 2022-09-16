“The dude’s a b*tch” - Andrew Tate offers to fight Logan Paul for free

Divisive internet sensation Andrew Tate hit out against YouTuber Logan Paul, blatantly calling him a "b*tch" after recent comments made by Paul against Tate during the IMPAULSIVE podcast. In the continuing saga of Tate vs Paul, the community has seen yet another new chapter after the former appeared on the PWD podcast, hosted by entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David.

For context, during the most recent episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, on September 1, Paul roasted Tate. He discussed not giving Tate a large platform to spread his views. Paul cited Tate's 'misogynistic and toxic mentality' while explaining his stance about a match with Tate.

Naturally, the comment didn't sit well with the self-proclaimed trillionaire, and he went out of his way to criticize and challenge Logan's fickle-minded nature, calling him a “bought and sold individual with no soul."

Hinting towards a possible bout, Andrew Tate exclaimed:

"He can be bought and sold, the dude’s a b*tch.”

Andrew Tate slammed Logan Paul for 'being a hypocrite'

During the most recent episode of the Valuetainment podcast on September 14, Andrew Tate slammed Logan Paul's comments, calling him a 'hypocrite' because Paul allegedly supported Tate before the recent downfall.

After being asked about Logan Paul's comments on deplatforming Tate, the contentious personality said:

"He doesn’t stand for anything and doesn’t mean anything he says. He will flip-flop on any issue, he can be bought and sold, the dude’s a b*tch. Logan Paul is a b*tch. I will say that here publicaly if anyone wants, I’ll fight him for free. The guy’s an idiot."

Making fun of his content, Tate theorized that "certain people" were invested in pushing Paul to counter-attack Tate and take control of the demographic's attention.

"Logan Paul doesn't belive in the things he says. I get sent clips of it all the time by people mocking him... He is a talking piece, he is the mouth piece for the agenda. The people have come along who are trying to force a narrative and they said look we need to have some degree of control over the exact demographic that Tate has control over. We are going to use Logan Paul."

Continuing his trail of thoughts, he further added:

"He's told what to say and because because he was canceled before and it emotionally destroyed him. He sat on camera crying his eyes out like a little girl, instead of being a man about it. He is so fearful of the mob, so scared of being canceled again, that he’s going to sit there and say anything he’s told. He doesn't belive that s*it."

Andrew Tate, one of the most viral personalities throughout Summer 2022, has become an internet icon with thousands of videos and TikTok clips spread far and beyond, enrolling millions of views every day.

The self-proclaimed "Top G" has shot into the limelight, but the journey hasn't been without retailiation from other popular social media influencers. From Olajide Olayinka "KSI" to Jake Paul, several high-profile influencers have spoken out against Tate and his ideas. However, Logan Paul has taken serious umbrage with Tate's comments.

Social media reacts to Andrew Tate's reply

As expected, the podcast moment was clipped and shared on multiple social media platforms, eliciting many exciting reactions from viewers worldwide.

The clip instantly went viral on YouTube, racking up over 441k views and hundreds of comments. Judging by the comments, most viewers seem to agree with Tate and have heavily sided with the controversial personality this time.

Sharing a broad spectrum of reactions, fans said:

The rift between the two massively popular personalities is evident. While Logan Paul might want to deplatform Andrew Tate, that doesn't mean a much-awaited boxing match between the two is entirely off the cards.

