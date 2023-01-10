Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 5 best snooty villagers

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has many quirky and unique characters to boast of. There are some in the game, however, who are too proud of their looks and treat other villagers, including the player, with sass. These beautiful-looking characters are self-aware, and their only priority is their looks and vanity upkeep.

Players can visit mystery islands via Mystery Island Tours to stumble upon a snooty villager or use the campsite to invite a villager of their choice. These villagers gel in with the player after a while, but they do, at times, retain their arrogant nature and taunt them. They can be distinguished by their name and classy appearance.

Gwen and 4 other snooty villagers in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Following are some of the most charming yet rude characters players can come across in Animal Crossing New Horizons:

1) Gwen

Gwen is easily identifiable as a snooty penguin villager in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. She has big eyes with pink makeup on her lashes, and her expressions convey her pride in her looks. She lives in a house with frozen walls and flooring resembling an igloo's interiors.

Gwen is a recurring snooty villager and has appeared in every animal crossing game so far. Gwen’s birthday falls on January 23, and her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

2) Ankha

Ankha is one of the most unique villagers in the game. She has an Egyptian look, and her eyes are a nod to the Eye of Horus from Egyptian mythology. She loves everything related to stylish clothes, and always sports an unaltering frown on her face.

Her permanent frown makes her appear sarcastic, even if she means well to the player. Her home resembles an ancient Egyptian tomb that complements her looks. Her birthday is on September 22, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

3) Mallary

Mallary is an adorable-looking duckling with attitude problems. Her purple fur, brown hair, and cute round face compel many players to interact with Mallary. She wears a striped blue shirt and is always on the edge of being rude to the players. Mallary has been a part of the Animal Crossing franchise since the beginning.

Her look has been the same in all the games, wearing that identical striped shirt. She hates lazy villagers and often complains about their leisure activities to the player. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio and her birthday is on November 17.

4) Diana

Bruno Morii Borges @BMementoMorii I was looking for a snooty one and... She's precious! Also, the moonlight on her and scene is awesome

(Animal Crossing: New Horizons) I was looking for a snooty one and... She's precious! Also, the moonlight on her and scene is awesome(Animal Crossing: New Horizons) https://t.co/fhbTbrYARX

Diana is one of the prettiest villagers in the game. This makes her rude to the villagers who don't care much about fashion or makeup. She is a deer with white fur, pink cheeks, and a swirl of violet hair. Her house is elegant and she prefers a light-colored look wherein the cream-colored walls match the wooden furniture.

Diana may be rude initially, but her demeanor changes once the player interacts more with her. She detests villagers for their lack of fashion sense but admires cranky villagers. Diana’s birthday falls on January 4, making her a Capricorn villager.

5) Blanche

Blanche is a white ostrich who is the type of snooty villager that loves to gossip. She often comments on the clothes of other villagers. Blanche is also self-centered at times, and prefers to speak about her own experiences, tastes, and dislikes. She wears a Japanese kimono and her dwelling reflects that with Japanese house decor and esthetics.

Blanche prefers exotic food and likes tea. Her house consists of a glamorous table and tea set that further evidence her exquisite taste. Given her dress style of a kimono, she also has a kimono stand and a single mattress to sleep on. Her birthday falls on December 21 and her zodiac sign is Saggitarius.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is filled with intricate details that are admirable. Villagers with a birthdate and zodiac signs do solidify some of their character traits. Fans of the series love the details Nintendo adds to the series, which in turn enhances the depth and character variability to the many animal characters in the game.

