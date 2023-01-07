Animal Crossing New Horizons: How to find Gyroid Fragments

Animal Crossing New Horizons has stood the test of time since its release back in March 2020. The colorful world, vibrant islands, and adorable animal characters are all part of the reason for its mass appeal. Players can lose themselves in that world and create it based on their vivid imagination and preferences.

The world of Animal Crossing New Horizons is densely packed, as there are more than 400 characters than can populate a player's village. They have a lot to do as it is a social simulation game akin to the Sims series but with animals.

The game is an excellent getaway to forget real-world issues and expand the virtual village.

Finding Gyroid Fragments In Animal Crossing New Horizons

Animal Crossing New Horizons’ 2.0 update added Gyroid fragments to the game. These have always been a part of the franchise and are decorative trinkets with 36 unique types to collect. Each one is quirky, and they also dance to the music, making them a fun addition. They don't serve any gameplay purpose, but are great interactive pieces in the village.

Gyroids are found in terms of fragments first. That being said, there are slight chances for players to discover an actual one. The fragments are a prerequisite for players aiming to collect them all. These then need to be grown by the player by sowing them in the ground.

Players won't be able to acquire Gyroid fragments from the get-go. They must meet Kapp’n and sail with him to the mystery islands.

Kapp’n is a turtle-like animal located on the island pier in the village and serves as a driver in Animal Crossing New Horizons. Like Dodo Airlines, players can team up with it to sail the waters and explore the mystery islands.

The boat ride with Kapp’n is not free and costs the player 1000 Nook Miles, which can be accumulated by completing daily challenges. Once aboard, players will be transported to an island with completely different weather conditions than their home.

Here, the players should look for an X-shaped sign on the ground. Players can dig into the designated area to acquire their first Gyroid fragment.

After acquiring a Gyroid, players must head back to their home island. They must then dig a hole using a shovel and bury the fragment using the "Bury in hole" option. It must then be watered, and the indicator of successful sowing is a small cloud of steam that pops up from the site.

Then it's all about waiting a day for the game to work its magic. Head back to the dig site the next day to collect their Gyroid. Weather changes can affect growth and turn the odds in the player’s favor. Many have noticed that snowfall and rain have led to two sprouting.

Players can then repeat the process to continue collecting these adorable trinkets. These can enhance and personalize homes or any area in which they wish to put them. Gyroids can also be customized using the customization kit.

Players need to use a DIY workbench to use the customization kit from their inventory.

Customize Gyroids at the DIY Workbench (Image via Nintendo)

Animal Crossing New Horizons keeps players busy with many activities on the island. There is no limit to the number of Gyroids on the screen at a time. Also, there is no numerical limit on planting them. Though most players' time will be spent crafting and resource gathering, collecting Gyroids can be worthwhile.

Fans have been creatively using Gyroids to show off their creativity, resulting in other players following suit.

