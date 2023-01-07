Animal Crossing New Horizons has been one of Nintendo’s most popular franchises. Players can choose to build any structure ranging from camps, bonfires, and gardens to paving roads and mining resources.

Mining is important as it's required to build any kind of structure in the game. However, some of the most important resources are wood, nuggets (iron and gold), rocks, and clay.

Iron Nuggets are the most important resource that is always in high demand. Animal Crossing New Horizons has a vast array of other activities to keep players occupied. This is evidenced by the fact that the game continues to attract the playerbase two years post-launch.

Finding Iron Nuggets In Animal Crossing New Horizons

Iron nuggets are crucial from the get-go as players will require them to craft tools and build Nook’s Cranny (in-game store).

Players can do the following to farm all the iron nuggets they can.

1) Rock mining

Robby Mitchell (RMG) @Tauvalian I've seen some people having trouble getting Iron Nuggets, so I wanted to share an old Animal Crossing trick that I've been using in New Horizons! You can get 8 resources from every rock by just supporting yourself with a wall / few well placed holes from your shovel #ACNH I've seen some people having trouble getting Iron Nuggets, so I wanted to share an old Animal Crossing trick that I've been using in New Horizons! You can get 8 resources from every rock by just supporting yourself with a wall / few well placed holes from your shovel #ACNH https://t.co/Eg1jEPwbpN

This is the most basic technique used to farm iron nuggets. Players will require a stone axe or a shovel. Once equipped, they can hit the rock repeatedly until it breaks down and pops out resources.

Players should note that iron nuggets are just one of the resources that can be gained from these large rocks. These rocks are a source of bells, clay, and stones as well. They must keep in mind that these rocks, once farmed, disappear. However, they do reappear overnight (one rock per day).

The quality of the tools also impacts the rate of iron nuggets spawning out of rocks. Players can upgrade their tools and then head to farm iron nuggets. The in-game character also occasionally tumbles backward when hitting a large rock. The best turnaround is to dig two holes beside the rock with a shovel and then hit the rock.

2) Mystery islands

Animal Crossing World 🐦☕ @ACWorldBlog First look at the inside of Dodo Airlines in Animal Crossing: New Horizons featuring online multiplayer and a postal service! First look at the inside of Dodo Airlines in Animal Crossing: New Horizons featuring online multiplayer and a postal service! https://t.co/GvqymbE8NW

Players can travel to random islands and mine rocks freely. There is no limit on the number of islands they can travel to. Getting to those islands requires a Nook Miles ticket. This ticket can be purchased for 2000 Nook Miles from Dodo Airlines. They must interact with all the characters they can and also complete Nook mile daily challenges to accumulate it faster.

Players will have to take these steps to visit the mystery island:

Visit Resident Services building on the island

Use the Nook Stop terminal to redeem any available Nook Miles

Purchase the Nook Miles ticket (costs 2000 Nook Miles)

3) Visit your friend’s island

Players are free to visit their friend’s island in Animal Crossing New Horizons. They can do this by speaking with Orville at Dodo Airlines and opting for online play.

Players can also use the ‘local play’ option if their friend is in the vicinity. The airport is unlocked a day after players first play Animal Crossing New Horizons. Another alternative is to message friends requesting iron nuggets.

4) Wait for the next day

Animal Crossing New Horizons is supposed to be a leisurely game. Players can indulge in other fun activities apart from farming iron nuggets. If all the rocks are exhausted for the day, they can peruse the daily challenges and gather all the Nook Miles they can in the meantime and prepare for their next trip to the mystery islands.

The popularity of Animal Crossing New Horizon surged during the pandemic and players were immersed in Nintendo’s social simulation game. It provided a much-needed distraction during the turbulent time of the pandemic.

The game's simplicity, coupled with a soothing art style and adorable animal villagers, led to it receiving glowing reviews from players and critics alike.

Players are given an open sandbox as a deserted island wherein they can freely explore, meet other quirky characters, join their real friends in multiplayer and construct buildings they fancy, and much more.

