Animal Crossing players discover a bizarre table glitch in New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' new update added more glitches than fresh changes.

The Gullivarr glitch started troubling many players as the seagull stopped spawning near the ocean and would appear at random locations on the island.

This forced the players to go on a seagull hunt. Unfortunately, the missing villagers glitch is more or less the same.

Even though the villagers vanish from the island frequently, they return before an event begins or can be found in the museum or Nook's Cranny.

A new glitch in the game allows players to place objects in the center of a 2x2 table of the Animal Crossing island, which wasn't possible before.

New Animal Crossing table glitch discovered

Decorating things inside the player's house is fairly easy and allows everyone to place their objects wherever they like.

Players can also place smaller objects in the middle of a table which is absolutely fantastic as it gives your house an immaculate aesthetic.

However, Animal Crossing doesn't offer the same flexibility. Players have to push things around manually or place items from their pockets which is neither neat nor convenient, implying there is no way that they can be placed in the center.

(Image via Crossing channel)

A glitch was discovered in May, which allowed players to glitch into different items. From the looks of it, the table glitch works in the same way.

This allows players to glitch into the table. For example, if a player stands at the edge of the table and places an object, it will appear in the center.

(Image via Crossing channel)

It's fun and simple to do but only works with miscellaneous objects, which are tinier than other items.

But why should players have to access a glitch to place objects in the center of a table?

That's perhaps a question Nintendo will have to address in future updates. Animal Crossing allows its honest patrons to decorate items inside their homes and also decorate things outside. But the limitations exceed what's doable.

Interestingly, decorating things outside your homes is a feature that was introduced with New Horizons. But placing objects wherever the players should be built into the concept of the game.

Edited by Srijan Sen