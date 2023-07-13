Genshin Impact will release the long-awaited Fontaine region in the upcoming version 4.0 patch. The new update will unlock an entirely new map in the game and also introduce travelers to a fresh bunch of characters. The game developers also recently released a Fontaine trailer called Overture Teaser: The Final Feast, in which they revealed several upcoming characters, including Furina, who is speculated to be the Hydro Archon.

This Genshin Impact article will rank five of the most anticipated upcoming characters in the Fontaine update. Note that the rankings are based on the number of followers recorded on each character's subreddit on July 13, 2023.

Genshin Impact: Arlecchino, Furina, and other highly anticipated Fontaine characters

5) Neuvillette

Neuvillette is the Chief Justice of Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

Followers on r/NeuvilletteMains_: 651

The first name on the list is Neuvillette, the Chief Justice of Fontaine and a potential upcoming playable unit. While he made his first official appearance in the Overture Teaser trailer, he has already been mentioned once through his quote on Nahida's official character introduction. There are not a lot of leaks regarding his gameplay, but it is speculated that he might be a Hydro Claymore user.

4) Wriothesley

Wriothesley might be a Cryo character (Image via HoYoverse)

Followers on r/WriothesleyMains: 1.3k

Wriothesley is currently the fourth most anticipated Fontaine character in the Genshin Impact community. Like the previous entry, he also made his first-ever official appearance in the Overture Teaser trailer. Although HoYoverse is yet to reveal anything official about him, several leaks claim that he might be released in version 4.1.

Furthermore, it is speculated that Wriothesley will likely be a 5-star Cryo unit, and there is a possibility that he could be added to the Standard Wish banner. It is also worth mentioning that if the leaks turn out to be true, he could potentially become the first playable 5-star Cryo male character in Genshin Impact.

3) Lyney

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Celebrated Magician of the Court of Fontaine



With the possible exception of the trials held at the Opera Epiclese, Lyney and Lynette's magic show is without a doubt the best live performance in the Court of Fontaine.



Followers on r/Lyney: 1.4K

Lyney is an upcoming playable Pyro character and HoYoverse has already confirmed that he will be released in version 4.0, the first Fontaine update of the game. Interestingly, unlike other characters on the list, he made his first official appearance almost three years ago in Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail video. Furthermore, several beta leaks show he is a 5-star Bow DPS unit.

2) Furina

Many believe Furina could be Focalors (Image via HoYoverse)

Followers on r/FurinaMains: 1.7k

Furina is currently the second most popular upcoming character in Fontaine. While it is yet to be confirmed, several reliable leakers have claimed she is the Hydro Archon Focalors. On a related note, there is another subreddit named r/FocalorsMains with 5.5k followers. Thus, if the leaks are true and Furina is, in fact, Focalors, that could significantly increase her total follower count up to 7.2k.

Her element would be Hydro if Furina really is the Hydro Archon. Although her release date is still up in the air, several leaks are hinting that she might be a Sword user.

1) Arlecchino

Arlecchino will appear in Fontaine Archon Quest (Image via HoYoverse)

Followers on r/ArlecchinoMains: 10.7k

With over 10,000 followers in her subreddit, Arlecchino is currently the most anticipated character in the Fontaine update. She does not hail from the Nation of Justice, but her appearance in Genshin Impact's Overture Teaser trailer has essentially confirmed that she will likely play a major role in Archon Quest Chapter IV.

Furthermore, several reliable leakers have stated that Arlecchino will be added to Genshin Impact as a playable character. That said, the leaks do not mention her exact release date. On a related note, travelers can expect the developers to finally reveal her Fatui Harbinger rank in the Archon Quests.

