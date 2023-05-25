Apex Legends: All free rewards in the Threat Level Event Prize Tracker, how to earn, challenges, and more

The Apex Legends Level Threat Level Event commenced on May 23, 2023, and with it came new opportunities for players to earn some splendid free rewards. The exclusive Threat Level Event Prize Tracker is featured during this limited-time, two-week event until June 6. Boasting event-exclusive badges and thematic weapon and legend cosmetics, this is a chance players wouldn't want to miss out on.

The Threat Level Event in Apex Legends also introduces the community-voted game mode, Control, as a separate playlist throughout the event's duration, alongside the Threat Level Event Store Sale, which features exotic recolors of the finest skins for fan-favorite legends and weapons in exclusive Store Bundles.

From weapon charms to Epic Crypto Skin, the new Threat Level Event Prize Tracker features free unlockable rewards in Apex Legends

The Apex Legends Threat Level Event Prize Tracker offers 13 free rewards at various progression levels ranging from 0 to 5,000 points. Completing challenges can earn up to 1,600 points per day, which are renewed daily.

Unlike previous Apex Legends Collection Events, the Threat Level Event will not offer any exclusive completion reward upon unlocking all the event-themed skins and other cosmetic items, hence the lack of any Collection event packs in the Threat Level Event Reward Tracker.

Players must complete the following challenges to progress through the Threat Level Event Prize Tracker and unlock exciting rewards:

Play two matches / play five matches.

Deal 1,500 damage/deal 3,500 damage.

Get 10 kills or assists/get 25 kills or assists.

Battle Royale: Get five knockdowns / get eight knockdowns.

Battle Royale: Get a Top 10 finish four times / get a Top 10 finish eight times.

The entire Threat Level Event Prize Tracker in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

To earn special event-themed player banner badges, one can also complete the following tasks:

Threat Level Hunter - Deal 50,000 damage in any mode during the Threat Level Event.

- Deal 50,000 damage in any mode during the Threat Level Event. Threat Level Facilitator - Get 100 kills or assists in any mode during the Threat Level Event.

- Get 100 kills or assists in any mode during the Threat Level Event. Threat Level Mender - Restore 5000 Health in any mode during the Threat Level Event.

- Restore 5000 Health in any mode during the Threat Level Event. Threat Level Master - Earn all other badges during the Threat Level Event.

Without further ado, let us take a look at all the unlockable prizes in the Threat Level Event Reward Tracker:

250 Points: Stick Around Epic Holospray and Threat Level Event Player Badge

Threat Level Event Player Badge and Stick Around Epic Holospray (Image via EA)

The first reward in the Reward Tracker is this epic "Stick Around" holospray for the terrifying extraterrestrial spiders that nest around the lush map of Storm Point. Additionally, players also unlock a thematic badge to decorate their player banner.

500 Points: Alien Larva Epic Weapon Charm

The Epic Alien Larva Weapon Charm in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

At 500 points, players unlock the epic "Alien Larva" weapon charm that features this blueish and gold alien bug all curled up in its larval stage and is definitely the one every insect lover would want to equip to their weapons.

750 Points: 3 Battle Pass Stars

1000 Points: Apex Pack

The regular Apex Pack in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

At 1000 points, players unlock a free regular Apex Pack containing three random, non-duplicate in-game cosmetic items or crafting materials.

1250 Points: Draconic Navigator Epic Crypto Frame

The epic Draconic Navigator Crypto Frame in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Players unlock the stylish Draconic Navigator banner frame for the legend Crypto. The artwork depicts a rogue Flyer wreaking havoc and attacking an airship piloted remotely by an AI version of Crypto with a robotic head and a green face.

1500 Points: "I Smell A Rat" Epic Holospray

The epic I Smell A Rat holospray in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Apex Legend appears to be perfectly aware of the latest ranked season and comments on the current playstyle with this epic "I Smell A Rat" holospray that depicts Ash's pet rat about to be devoured by a Flyer.

2000 Points: Neptune's Tear Epic Weapon Charm

The epic Neptune's tear weapon charm in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Players unlock another magnificent weapon charm at 2000 points called the "Neptune's Tear," with what appears to be a mythical glowing golden orb at the center.

2500 Points: 25 Crafting Materials

3000 Points: Three Battle Pass

3500 Points: 25 Crafting Materials

4000 Points: Galactic Paradigm Epic Spitfire LMG skin

The epic Galactic Paradigm Spitfire skin in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The first of the free cosmetic skins in the Reward Tracker is for the Spitfire LMG weapon, which has been consistent in the weapon meta for a while now, thanks to its large magazine and fairly simple recoil.

The skin appears to be an original rather than a recolor, with a beautiful gold finish, violet highlights, and glowing circuitry that cycles through different colors.

5000 Points: Cosmic Navigator Epic Crypto Skin

The epic Cosmic Navigator Crypto skin in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

The final reward is the epic "Cosmic Navigator" Crypto skin, which fashions him in blue, gold, and pink clothing and similar neon circuitry like the previously explored Spitfire skin. Unlike the version of Crypto depicted in the banner frame, the skin features his default hairstyle but in purple.

Apex Legends Season 17 Arsenal is now live on PC (via Steam and the EA App), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

