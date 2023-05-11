5 best weapons for Apex Legends Ranked in Season 17

Apex Legends Season 17 is underway, and the community is thrilled with the changes that have been incorporated into the game. With a new season, the stats have been redefined to keep things fresh. A number of weapons have received minor tweaks to enable them to creep over in the meta and change up the pace of things.

Overall, the health of the game benefits from such changes, overhauling the pre-existing weapons meta. The following list determines the five best guns that can be used across different maps in Season 17 to dominate over enemies in ranked.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Apex Legends top 5 weapons for ranked: Nemesis, Volt, Longbow, and more

Numerous changes have been introduced to the weapons that had been prevalent in the meta. Though nothing has been adjusted to the extremities, a few will definitely have an upper hand in the ranked scenes now.

With the maps in a rotation featuring a balance of both close-quarter gunfights and long-range duels, here is a detailed look into the five best weapons suitable to carry your games in Apex Legends Season 17:

1) Nemesis

Nemesis (Image via Sportskeeda)

Introduced in Season 16, the Nemesis is a formidable assault rifle for mid-range combat. Shooting in bursts, it is the strongest weapon in its class. A decent aimer can easily shoot down level 4 shields with a four-round burst, knocking them down entirely.

The best part about this rifle besides its obvious overpowered damage at mid-range is its versatility across different distances. The gun has quite great hip fire and can also be used to shoot down targets in situations where enemies get up close and personal.

2) Longbow

Longbow (image via Sportskeeda)

The longbow hasn't received any changes recently, but has been replaced back into floor-loot back in the second split of Season 16. One of the best weapons of its class in Apex Legends, the Longbow has the potential to deal deadly damage, especially at a consistent rate.

With adept skill, a player wielding it can easily wipe out a squad all by themself. It is undoubtedly one of the best weapons to poke enemies with while they're in the distance or engaging with someone else.

3) Volt Smg

Volt (image via Sportskeeda)

An SMG balanced in the most fundamental ways, the Volt is a great primary as well as a secondary weapon. Bolstering energy ammo, the bullets barely have any fall-off, making it a great alternative to assault rifles as a primary pick.

The versatility of the Volt makes it impeccably good to hone in on in Apex Legends. It can deliver great damage with barely any recoil and is one of the best SMGs in the game. Beginners and veterans alike can never go wrong picking this weapon up.

4) Wingman

Wingman (image via Sportskeeda)

Powerful and compact, the Wingman is the best hand cannon in the game. It can deal massive damage with every shot, with the only drawback being its magazine size. However, considering the potential for it to wreak havoc, the smaller magazine size is what keeps it balanced.

The Wingman can be equipped with a hop-up, the Skullpiercer Rifling, which increases the headshot multiplier. In the right hands and with proficient skill, wielders can easily wipe a squad on their own.

5) Mastiff

Mastiff (image via Sportskeeda)

A great pick for newbies as well as more experienced players, Mastiff is a great shotgun pick for Season 17 of Apex Legends. It is a forgiving weapon that can definitely pack a punch at the right range. The gun is arguably much more versatile than its counterparts and a great secondary pick for all maps.

With the latest update, Mastiff has been incorporated into the Gold Weapon rotation, making it much more viable in the ranked leagues for Season 17: Arsenal.

One of the best parts about Apex Legends is the constant shift in the game's meta. While this list provides a great guide to players to choose certain strong weapons, it is not absolute and can definitely be altered to suit the personal needs. These five weapons are a good initial choice for those who want to excel and win their ranked matches.

