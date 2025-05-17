There have been numerous reports of Apex Legends crossplay not working across different platforms. Being a cross-platform title, players are frustrated as this feature has suddenly stopped working for them, preventing them from partying up and adding friends across the different platforms this game is accessible on.

Ad

This article will explore the possible reasons for this problem and the potential fixes you can implement to bypass it. Read below to know more.

Possible reasons for Apex Legends crossplay not working error

While we do not have an official confirmation on what is causing the crossplay feature to not work in Apex Legends, we speculate that it could have something to do with the hotfix patch that was incorporated into the game a few days ago. The latest update might have potentially caused a bug that prevents players from utilizing the cross-platform features, including adding friends, inviting players to their teams, and so on.

Ad

Trending

That said, we have some fixes that you can try to potentially bypass this issue.

You might be interested in: All weapon buffs and nerfs in Apex Legends Season 25

Potential fixes for Apex Legends crossplay not working error

Here are some of the workarounds that you can try in order to fix this issue:

1) Add friends after a match

One of the few tricks that seems to have worked is adding people as friends after you've queued up for a match. For some reason, doing this step enables all the crossplay features in the game, and you can once again add, invite, and queue up with your friends from different platforms.

Ad

Now, it must be noted that the friends you add after a match should preferably be on a different platform. To ensure that you do that, make sure that you keep the 'cross-platform play' box enabled in Apex Legends' in-game settings.

After following this step, you should be able to get access to all crossplay features in the game and bypass the Apex Legends crossplay not working error.

Enabling cross-platform play in Apex Legends (Image via EA)

Check out: Apex Legends Season 25: 5 best weapons to use after the update

Ad

2) Reinstall the game

If the above solution does not work, we believe reinstalling the title might help you bypass this issue. Reinstalling will fix any corrupted files that might be stuck within your system.

Alternatively, if you are on PC, you can try verifying the integrity of all your game files using your preferred launch platform, like Steam.

Also read: Apex Legends Season 25: 5 best Legends to play after the update

That's everything that you need to know about the Apex Legends crossplay not working error. If the problem still persists, we urge you to contact EA or Respawn Entertainment's customer support. Furthermore, if this problem later gets diagnosed as a server-side issue, we expect the developers to quickly release a hotfix patch to amend the problem.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.