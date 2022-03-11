Apex Legends Season 12: Ash skins tier list

Ash is one of the latest legends to be added in the game. She was launched in Apex Legends in Season 11 and has often been labeled as an alternative to Wraith. Contrary to her human form, she has become a cold, perfectionistic, power-hungry cyborg after going through the trauma of death.
Her abilities allow her to mark the death boxes of players on the map, inflict damage, and her ultimate makes a one-way portal. She has a collection of compelling skins and players are considered lucky if they manage to get their hands on them
Ash skins tier list in Apex Legends Season 12
Ash's pick rate has recently seen a spike (a 2.14% increase), which has added her to the list of ten most-played legends in the game. She is currently sitting at the 9th position. The top five positions have been occupied by Octane, Wraith, Bloodhound, Pathfinder, and Valkyrie for quite some time now.
Ash is primarily an aggressive and intel-providing legend, allowing players to play strategically depending on different situations. Her tactical ability throws a spinning snare that damages and tethers the first enemy that gets too close, lasting for twenty-five seconds.
Her Passive ability shows the location of recent deathboxes while her ultimate opens a one-way portal to a targeted location.
Ash skins vary in style, rocking both goth and robotic looks. She currently has a total of 46 skins. Out of these, 6 are Legendary, 9 are Epic, 15 are Rare, and 16 are Common.
These cosmetics are divided into the following tiers based on looks - S Tier, A Tier, B Tier, and C Tier.
All the Ash skin tiers in Apex Legends are listed below
S Tier
- Fallen Angel
- Chaotic Emerald
- Eagle-Eyed
- Mercenary Mystique
- Denizen of the Deep
- Chain of Command
A Tier
- Burning Chrome
- Modern Primitive
- Deep Sea Dragon
- Venom Blade
- Heat Sync
- User Friendly
- Hack the System
- Daemon Hunter
- Fiber Optics
- Endless Labyrinth
B Tier
- Soulrender
- Charcuterie Companion
- Galaxy Away
- Arachnophobia
- Bloodline
- Prowess
- Dire Wolf
- Disruptor
- Snakeskin
- Super Rad
- Unholy Alliance
- Volcanic
- Racing Stripes
- Labyrinth
- Wishbone
C Tier
- Arctic
- Cardinal
- Clearwater
- Evergreen
- Flamingo
- Hydro
- Limelight
- Mandarin
- Midnight
- Orchid
- Rage
- Sahara
- Skyward
- Yellowjacket
- Amethyst
This list has been updated as of Apex Legends Season 12 Defiance, released on February 8, 2022, across all platforms.