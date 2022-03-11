Apex Legends Season 12: Ash skins tier list

Ash is one of the latest legends to be added in the game. She was launched in Apex Legends in Season 11 and has often been labeled as an alternative to Wraith. Contrary to her human form, she has become a cold, perfectionistic, power-hungry cyborg after going through the trauma of death.

Her abilities allow her to mark the death boxes of players on the map, inflict damage, and her ultimate makes a one-way portal. She has a collection of compelling skins and players are considered lucky if they manage to get their hands on them

Ash skins tier list in Apex Legends Season 12

Ash's pick rate has recently seen a spike (a 2.14% increase), which has added her to the list of ten most-played legends in the game. She is currently sitting at the 9th position. The top five positions have been occupied by Octane, Wraith, Bloodhound, Pathfinder, and Valkyrie for quite some time now.

Ash is primarily an aggressive and intel-providing legend, allowing players to play strategically depending on different situations. Her tactical ability throws a spinning snare that damages and tethers the first enemy that gets too close, lasting for twenty-five seconds.

Her Passive ability shows the location of recent deathboxes while her ultimate opens a one-way portal to a targeted location.

Ash skins vary in style, rocking both goth and robotic looks. She currently has a total of 46 skins. Out of these, 6 are Legendary, 9 are Epic, 15 are Rare, and 16 are Common.

These cosmetics are divided into the following tiers based on looks - S Tier, A Tier, B Tier, and C Tier.

All the Ash skin tiers in Apex Legends are listed below

S Tier

Fallen Angel

Chaotic Emerald

Eagle-Eyed

Mercenary Mystique

Denizen of the Deep

Chain of Command

A Tier

Burning Chrome

Modern Primitive

Deep Sea Dragon

Venom Blade

Heat Sync

User Friendly

Hack the System

Daemon Hunter

Fiber Optics

Endless Labyrinth

B Tier

Soulrender

Charcuterie Companion

Galaxy Away

Arachnophobia

Bloodline

Prowess

Dire Wolf

Disruptor

Snakeskin

Super Rad

Unholy Alliance

Volcanic

Racing Stripes

Labyrinth

Wishbone

C Tier

Arctic

Cardinal

Clearwater

Evergreen

Flamingo

Hydro

Limelight

Mandarin

Midnight

Orchid

Rage

Sahara

Skyward

Yellowjacket

Amethyst

This list has been updated as of Apex Legends Season 12 Defiance, released on February 8, 2022, across all platforms.

