Apex Legends Season 12: Crypto Skins Tier List

Crypto, since his inception in Apex Legends, has always been one of the best intel-gathering characters. He has a surveillance drone that pinpoints the location of enemies in a particular radius using Neurolink. His drone also has the ability to activate an Electro-Magnetic Pulse or EMP that slows down the enemies and reduces the HP of their shields.

Crypto was recently buffed with the arrival of Season 12. Although the pickrate did not see a significant rise, he has become useful in more ways, unlike previous instances. When the name of a legend comes up, how can its cosmetic be far behind? Crypto has a total of 66 skins, out of which 18 are Legendary, 9 are Epic, 23 are Rare, and 16 are Common.

Crypto skins tier list in Apex Legends Season 12

Crypto is the latest legend in the game to have received a buff. He has an improved way of gathering intel in comparison to previous times and even has an EMP feature.

The legend has some of the best looking skins in the game and currently boasts a collection of 66 skins in total. Out of these, 18 are Legendary, 9 are Epic, 23 are Rare, and 16 are Common. All of these cosmetics will be divided into the following tiers, based on looks - S Tier, A Tier, B Tier, and C Tier.

S Tier cosmetics will consist of the best-looking Crypto skins in the game and the quality degrades with the tiers that follow sequentially.

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the author’s personal views and is in no way the final list for others.

All the Crypto skin tiers in Apex Legends are listed below:

S Tier

The Masked Dancer

Masked Storyteller

Rising Phoenix

Deadly Byte

Hack Frost

Midnight Cipher

Nomad Overseer

The Hired Gun

Devil's Advocate

Seeker of Knowledge

Hallowed Spirit

A Tier

Inconspicuous

Hype Beast

Hardened Circuitry

Kernel Panic

Patch Notes

Neon Winter

Fiber Optics

Heat Sync

User Friendly

Daemon Hunter

Hack the System

Cyber Attack

Blue Steel

Azure Gaze

B Tier

Bloodline

Blooms

Dark Web

High Frequency

Scribblers

Fresh Paint

Fishsticks

Lucky Charm

Molten Core

Mortal Coil

Self Organized

Sizzle Reel

Woodland Warfare

Tie Dye

Throwback

Broken Syntax

Cool Operator

Sweet Synergy

Dragonskin

C Tier

Arctic

Cardinal

Clearwater

Evergreen

Flamingo

Hydro

Limelight

Mandarin

Midnight

Orchid

Rage

Sahara

Skyward

Vino

Yellowjacket

This list has been updated as of Season 12 Defiance, which was released on February 8, 2022 across all platforms.

Edited by Mayank Shete