Apex Legends Season 12: Crypto Skins Tier List

Crypto, since his inception in Apex Legends, has always been one of the best intel-gathering characters. He has a surveillance drone that pinpoints the location of enemies in a particular radius using Neurolink. His drone also has the ability to activate an Electro-Magnetic Pulse or EMP that slows down the enemies and reduces the HP of their shields.
Crypto was recently buffed with the arrival of Season 12. Although the pickrate did not see a significant rise, he has become useful in more ways, unlike previous instances. When the name of a legend comes up, how can its cosmetic be far behind? Crypto has a total of 66 skins, out of which 18 are Legendary, 9 are Epic, 23 are Rare, and 16 are Common.
Crypto skins tier list in Apex Legends Season 12
Crypto is the latest legend in the game to have received a buff. He has an improved way of gathering intel in comparison to previous times and even has an EMP feature.
The legend has some of the best looking skins in the game and currently boasts a collection of 66 skins in total. Out of these, 18 are Legendary, 9 are Epic, 23 are Rare, and 16 are Common. All of these cosmetics will be divided into the following tiers, based on looks - S Tier, A Tier, B Tier, and C Tier.
S Tier cosmetics will consist of the best-looking Crypto skins in the game and the quality degrades with the tiers that follow sequentially.
Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the author’s personal views and is in no way the final list for others.
All the Crypto skin tiers in Apex Legends are listed below:
S Tier
- The Masked Dancer
- Masked Storyteller
- Rising Phoenix
- Deadly Byte
- Hack Frost
- Midnight Cipher
- Nomad Overseer
- The Hired Gun
- Devil's Advocate
- Seeker of Knowledge
- Hallowed Spirit
A Tier
- Inconspicuous
- Hype Beast
- Hardened Circuitry
- Kernel Panic
- Patch Notes
- Neon Winter
- Fiber Optics
- Heat Sync
- User Friendly
- Daemon Hunter
- Hack the System
- Cyber Attack
- Blue Steel
- Azure Gaze
B Tier
- Bloodline
- Blooms
- Dark Web
- High Frequency
- Scribblers
- Fresh Paint
- Fishsticks
- Lucky Charm
- Molten Core
- Mortal Coil
- Self Organized
- Sizzle Reel
- Woodland Warfare
- Tie Dye
- Throwback
- Broken Syntax
- Cool Operator
- Sweet Synergy
- Dragonskin
C Tier
- Arctic
- Cardinal
- Clearwater
- Evergreen
- Flamingo
- Hydro
- Limelight
- Mandarin
- Midnight
- Orchid
- Rage
- Sahara
- Skyward
- Vino
- Yellowjacket
This list has been updated as of Season 12 Defiance, which was released on February 8, 2022 across all platforms.