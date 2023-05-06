Apex Legends Season 17 Arsenal: "Meet Ballistic" trailer showcases Ballistic's abilities in action

Apex Legends Season 17 commences on May 9, 2023. It introduces a brand new legend since Revelry, which featured a significant rework of the legend classes. The seventeenth season of the game, titled Arsenal, will feature an old veteran from the Thunderdome Games, the precursor to the Apex Games, and is known other than the legendary refined gunslinger, codenamed Ballistic.

Season 17 Arsenal also brings tons of exciting new content to the title, including an updated World's Edge, massive Firing Range overhaul, all-new Weapon Mastery challenges, exclusive rewards, a new Ranked system, an exotic battle pass, and plenty more, as the season progresses.

New trailer for Apex Legends Season 17 Arsenal gives an exclusive look at the brand-new legend's abilities

Apex Legends is known to get fans excited for every upcoming season by dropping a bunch of trailers and featurettes before its arrival, providing an exclusive look at the ever-expanding lore in the Titanfall universe and all the new gameplay features and content that players should look forward to.

The latest "Meet Ballistic" trailer went live on Apex Legends' social media accounts and gave the world its first in-depth look at the first legend to be introduced in 2023. Real name August Montgomery Brinkman, the characters will refer to this seasoned champion as Ballistic, who joins the assault class of legends, courtesy of his wide range of abilities to deliver heavy lethality.

The trailer is narrated by the friendly but equally deadly, Pathfinder, who hints at the new lore by stating that his favorite job before being a legend was as the butler for Ballistic. The trailer then proceeds to feature Ballistic in action, performing his abilities while Pathfinder continues to explain them in a quirky, playful manner.

Without further ado, let's take a deeper look at all of Ballistic's abilities that were featured in the latest trailer for Apex Legends Season 17 Arsenal:

Passive Ability: Sling

Ballistic can hold onto a third weapon in his inventory thanks to his sling, but there's a catch. The weapon would come with no attachments to not make him too powerful. Whether or not he will be able to hold onto a care package weapon or gold weapon in his sling is yet to be discovered when the season drops.

Tactical Ability: Whistler

If a third weapon wasn't enough, how about a fourth special one that makes you wish not to engage in a gunfight against Ballistic, genuinely making him an actual 'arsenal'? Called Whistler, Ballistic shoots a projectile that attaches to his target and adds the 'overheat' effect to their weapon, similar to the L-Star.

This ability is even more popular because Ballistic can hold his tactical for the projectile to lock on, making escape near impossible. Fans of the Titanfall universe will quickly recognize this ability as a modified version of the Smart Pistol MK5 and Smart Pistol MK6 from Titanfall and Titanfall 2, respectively.

Ultimate Ability: Tempest

Ballistic's ultimate ability, Tempest, makes him not only an expert marksman but also a powerful ally, enhancing you and your teammate's reload speed of weapons and movement speed when the weapon is holstered, as well as providing infinite ammo to all your teammates in the vicinity for a brief period.

Additionally, Ballistic will switch to his sling weapon, which is now upgraded to the gold rarity with all attachments equipped to it. The ultimate would prove highly beneficial when your team is low on ammunition and needs to contest an enemy team.

Class Abilities: Assault

Being part of the assault legend class, Ballistic will be subject to the following class-based passive abilities:

Access the hidden loot in red weapon supply bins for high-value weapon attachments.

Can carry an extra stack of ammo in each inventory slot.

Apex Legends Season 17 Arsenal goes live on PC (via Steam and the EA App), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch.

