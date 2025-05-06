Apex Legends Season 25 Battle Pass: All tiers and rewards

With the new update, Respawn has introduced the Apex Legends Season 25 Battle Pass. Like the previous iterations, the new one features a total of three variants you can buy to get various rewards such as weapon skins, Legend skins, Holospray, Banner Frames, and more. Additionally, the new Battle Pass features a reactive skin that can be acquired after completing it.

For those curious, this article details every item you can get from the Apex Legends Season 25 Battle Pass.

Every item included in the Apex Legends Season 25 Battle Pass

The Apex Legends Season 25 Battle Pass features 60 levels with various rewards. Here are the items you can get from the Pass by purchasing it:

Level 1-10

Battle Pass Level 1-10 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Premium tracker

Diamond Standard Sparrow Skin

Aurum Ocean EVA-8 Skin

Quiver Couture Banner Frame

Don’t Get Under Foot Holospray

XP Boost

Keep your head out of the clouds Valkyrie Kill Quip

Staff Spectacle Loba Emote

It’s Called Fashion Holospray

100 x Apex Coins

Killer Threads - Top Tracker Art

Killer Threads - Middle Tracker Art

Killer Threads - Bottom Tracker Art

Collector’s Case Banner Frame

Spring Lotus Kraber Skin

1 x Legendary Apex Pack

Killer Threads Vantage Skin

Haute Hunter Vantage Skin (Ultimate+)

Free tracker

Two Strays Transition/Loading Screen

1 x Apex Pack

Prodigy Split 1 Music Pack

100 x Apex Coins

Level 11-20

Apex Legends Season 25 Battle Pass Level 11-20 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Premium tracker

High Class Supply Weapon Charm

XP Boost

Ego Trip Banner Frame

100 x Apex Coins

Boom, Baby Holospray

200 x Crafting Metal

Ignis Opal Volt SMG Skin

1 x Apex Pack

100 x Apex Coins

Shining Personality Sticker

Prism Vision Mirage Skin

10 x Exotic Shard (Ultimate+)

Free tracker

1 x Apex Pack

Art of the Hunt Bloodhound Emote

Level 21-30

Battle Pass Level 21-30 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Premium tracker

Leather Craft Banner Frame

XP Boost

1 x Apex Pack

Glitter and Gold Prowler Skin

200 x Crafting Metal

100 x Apex Coins

GOL!!! Sparrow Skydive Emote

1 x Epic Apex Pack

200 x Crafting Metal

Look Who’s Here Holospray

10 x Exotic Shard

Belva Blaster Sentinel Skin

Free tracker

No Way Babes Holospray

1 x Apex Pack

Level 31-40

Apex Legends Season 25 Battle Pass Level 31-40 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Premium tracker

100 x Apex Coins

XP Boost

Airwalk Valkyrie Emote

Aerial Superiority - Top Tracker Art

Aerial Superiority - Middle Tracker Art

Aerial Superiority - Bottom Tracker Art

100 x Apex Coins

Deadly Class Bocek Skin

Upper-Class Arsenal Banner Frame

1 x Apex Pack

When They Take Your Loot Holospray

Sky Fashion Sticker

200 x Crafting Metal

Aerial Superiority Valkyrie Skin

Angel Armor Valkyrie Skin (Ultimate+)

Free tracker

Prisma Elite L-Star Skin

Sorellina Transition/Loading screen

Level 41-50

Battle Pass Level 41-50 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Premium tracker

Strongman Emote

XP Boost

I’ll find room on my wall Revenant Kill Quip

Amethyst Gleam P2020 Skin

1 x Apex Pack

Locked N’ Loaded Holospray

100 x Apex Coins

200 x Crafting Metal

Peak Design Banner Frame

100 x Apex Coins

Iridescent Demon Revenant Skin

Free tracker

High Class Hunter Bloodhound Skin

1 x Apex Pack

100 x Apex Coins

Level 51-60

Apex Legends Season 25 Battle Pass Level 51-60 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Premium tracker

Dodging Third Parties Holospray

100 x Apex Coins

Warm Up Catalyst Skydive Emote

Lucky Stripes Havoc Rifle Skin

1 x Apex Pack

100 x Apex Coins

200 x Crafting Metal

Highlight Banner Frame

Charming Munition Weapon Charm

100 x Apex Coins

Radiance Burst Nemesis Skin (Reactive)

Free tracker

1 x Apex Pack

Hunter’s Stand Banner Frame

1 x Apex Pack

