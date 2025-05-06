Apex Legends Season 25 Battle Pass: All tiers and rewards

By Argha Halder
Modified May 06, 2025 19:10 GMT
Exploring the Apex Legends Season 25 Battle Pass (Image via EA)
Exploring the Apex Legends Season 25 Battle Pass (Image via EA)

With the new update, Respawn has introduced the Apex Legends Season 25 Battle Pass. Like the previous iterations, the new one features a total of three variants you can buy to get various rewards such as weapon skins, Legend skins, Holospray, Banner Frames, and more. Additionally, the new Battle Pass features a reactive skin that can be acquired after completing it.

For those curious, this article details every item you can get from the Apex Legends Season 25 Battle Pass.

Every item included in the Apex Legends Season 25 Battle Pass

The Apex Legends Season 25 Battle Pass features 60 levels with various rewards. Here are the items you can get from the Pass by purchasing it:

Level 1-10

Battle Pass Level 1-10 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)
Battle Pass Level 1-10 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Premium tracker

  • Diamond Standard Sparrow Skin
  • Aurum Ocean EVA-8 Skin
  • Quiver Couture Banner Frame
  • Don’t Get Under Foot Holospray
  • XP Boost
  • Keep your head out of the clouds Valkyrie Kill Quip
  • Staff Spectacle Loba Emote
  • It’s Called Fashion Holospray
  • 100 x Apex Coins
  • Killer Threads - Top Tracker Art
  • Killer Threads - Middle Tracker Art
  • Killer Threads - Bottom Tracker Art
  • Collector’s Case Banner Frame
  • Spring Lotus Kraber Skin
  • 1 x Legendary Apex Pack
  • Killer Threads Vantage Skin
  • Haute Hunter Vantage Skin (Ultimate+)

Free tracker

  • Two Strays Transition/Loading Screen
  • 1 x Apex Pack
  • Prodigy Split 1 Music Pack
  • 100 x Apex Coins
Level 11-20

Apex Legends Season 25 Battle Pass Level 11-20 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)
Apex Legends Season 25 Battle Pass Level 11-20 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Premium tracker

  • High Class Supply Weapon Charm
  • XP Boost
  • Ego Trip Banner Frame
  • 100 x Apex Coins
  • Boom, Baby Holospray
  • 200 x Crafting Metal
  • Ignis Opal Volt SMG Skin
  • 1 x Apex Pack
  • 100 x Apex Coins
  • Shining Personality Sticker
  • Prism Vision Mirage Skin
  • 10 x Exotic Shard (Ultimate+)

Free tracker

  • 1 x Apex Pack
  • Art of the Hunt Bloodhound Emote

Level 21-30

Battle Pass Level 21-30 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)
Battle Pass Level 21-30 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Premium tracker

  • Leather Craft Banner Frame
  • XP Boost
  • 1 x Apex Pack
  • Glitter and Gold Prowler Skin
  • 200 x Crafting Metal
  • 100 x Apex Coins
  • GOL!!! Sparrow Skydive Emote
  • 1 x Epic Apex Pack
  • 200 x Crafting Metal
  • Look Who’s Here Holospray
  • 10 x Exotic Shard
  • Belva Blaster Sentinel Skin

Free tracker

  • No Way Babes Holospray
  • 1 x Apex Pack

Level 31-40

Apex Legends Season 25 Battle Pass Level 31-40 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)
Apex Legends Season 25 Battle Pass Level 31-40 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Premium tracker

  • 100 x Apex Coins
  • XP Boost
  • Airwalk Valkyrie Emote
  • Aerial Superiority - Top Tracker Art
  • Aerial Superiority - Middle Tracker Art
  • Aerial Superiority - Bottom Tracker Art
  • 100 x Apex Coins
  • Deadly Class Bocek Skin
  • Upper-Class Arsenal Banner Frame
  • 1 x Apex Pack
  • When They Take Your Loot Holospray
  • Sky Fashion Sticker
  • 200 x Crafting Metal
  • Aerial Superiority Valkyrie Skin
  • Angel Armor Valkyrie Skin (Ultimate+)

Free tracker

  • Prisma Elite L-Star Skin
  • Sorellina Transition/Loading screen

Level 41-50

Battle Pass Level 41-50 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)
Battle Pass Level 41-50 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Premium tracker

  • Strongman Emote
  • XP Boost
  • I’ll find room on my wall Revenant Kill Quip
  • Amethyst Gleam P2020 Skin
  • 1 x Apex Pack
  • Locked N’ Loaded Holospray
  • 100 x Apex Coins
  • 200 x Crafting Metal
  • Peak Design Banner Frame
  • 100 x Apex Coins
  • Iridescent Demon Revenant Skin

Free tracker

  • High Class Hunter Bloodhound Skin
  • 1 x Apex Pack
  • 100 x Apex Coins

Level 51-60

Apex Legends Season 25 Battle Pass Level 51-60 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)
Apex Legends Season 25 Battle Pass Level 51-60 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || EA)

Premium tracker

  • Dodging Third Parties Holospray
  • 100 x Apex Coins
  • Warm Up Catalyst Skydive Emote
  • Lucky Stripes Havoc Rifle Skin
  • 1 x Apex Pack
  • 100 x Apex Coins
  • 200 x Crafting Metal
  • Highlight Banner Frame
  • Charming Munition Weapon Charm
  • 100 x Apex Coins
  • Radiance Burst Nemesis Skin (Reactive)

Free tracker

  • 1 x Apex Pack
  • Hunter’s Stand Banner Frame
  • 1 x Apex Pack

