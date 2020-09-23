Apex Legends is a free to play first-person shooter battle royale videogame developed by Respawn Entertainment. The game was secretly in development for years. No one knew about Apex Legends till the day of launch. It was one of the very first battle royale games which had a secret launch. Apex Legends is also one of the few successful BR titles which launched as a full game, and offered no early access.

Apex Legends initially launched on 4 February 2019, across platforms including PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. With the next generation of consoles releasing in less than two months. EA has announced that Apex Legends will get a next-gen version upgrade.

Apex Legends also won the best multiplayer game award at The Game Awards 2019. It is a battle royale game which offers a rich and strong narrative to all it's legends and maps. Apex Legends is a wholesome multiplayer experience that every BR player should have tried at least once.

Best weapons to use in Apex Legends Season 6

Image Credit: EA

Here are some of the best weapons to use in Apex Legends season 6.

Wingman

Wingman is a pistol class weapon in Apex Legends, which offers high damage per shot. It is similar to the hand cannons in the Destiny franchise. Wingman is one of the best weapons to use in Apex Legends season 6 because it works effectively at all ranges.

With the Wingman, there is no movement speed penalty when aiming down sight. Moreover, the hop-up Skullpiercer Rifling is rewarding towards players with good aim.

Tip: Wingman has a slow fire rate and projectile travel speed, small magazine size and a few other cons. So, it is only recommended to players who have good aim.

Mastiff Shotgun

Mastiff shotgun is no more a care package weapon. The gun was nerfed and added to the ground loot pool in Apex Legends Season 6. The Mastiff is one of the best weapons to use while engaging in a close combat situation. The gun offers high damage, decent ammo capacity, and a quick reload speed.

Tip: Never use hip fire when using mastiff. It reduces the accuracy of the weapon, thereby reducing the overall damage output of the shot. Also, the mastiff's damage rate is fairly inconsistent, so use it only if you are confident with your strafing skills.

Apex Legends Season 6: Energy Weapons are the new meta

Image Credit: EA

If you have played even one or two matches of Apex Legends season 6 you might have realised that the TTK( time to kill) is greatly reduced due to the re-introduction of the energy weapons meta.

When apex legends season 6 arrived, the shield capacity was reduced by 25. However, the apex legends community was not happy about it, and as a result, the change was retracted by the developers. It was far too hard to engage in a fight with a numbers(no. of teammates) disadvantage. Energy weapons like the Devotion and the newly introduced Volt SMG, shredded players in just seconds.

This change did help newer players get a few kills, and engage in fights more often. However, for players who have been playing Apex Legends for a long time, it wasn't easy to adapt to.

The Turbocharger hop-up is back in Apex Legends with the season 6 update. This means that weapons like Devotion, and Havoc are great choices for use in Apex Legends season 6.

Apex Legends Season 6: Snipers have finally become a thing

Image Credit: EA, EssentiallySports

Apex Legends season 6 has brought many changes to the existing meta in the game. After the update, Sniper rifles in now have more use than ever.

Triple Take

The triple take now comes with an inbuilt precision choke. This allows players to use the sniper at both long and short-range. With the help of the choke, players can deal high damage while in ADS mode. The triple take's fire rate has also improved, making it one of the best sniper rifles in the entire game.

Longbow DMR

Longbow DMR is a sniper rifle in Apex Legends which offers good hip-fire accuracy, high bullet penetration(hit multiple enemies with one shot), large magazine size(with extended mag) and much more.

It is one of the better weapons to use at long range. The bullet travel speed is pretty high, while the fire rate is manageable too. The damage output on this weapon is good, and if you use the Skullpiercer Rifling hop-up, you can deal even more damage with head-shots.

