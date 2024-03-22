Apex Legends Shadow Society Reward Shop: All free rewards, how to unlock, and more

The much anticipated Apex Legends Shadow Society Collection event will be held between March 26 and April 16, 2024. The community is excited as Apex developers are set to introduce many theme-based limited-time skins for different Legends, including Lifeline, Revenant, Mad Maggie, and others. Additionally, players worldwide will get a chance to get their hands on a Kobalt Katar heirloom.

While some exclusive skins are locked behind a massive paywall, some are free, and players just need to grind a bit to add them to their inventory. This article will provide a detailed description of all the free rewards available in the Apex Legends Shadow Society reward shop and explain how to get them.

All Apex Legends Shadow Society shop free rewards

The Apex Legends Shadow Society event comprises numerous Legendary and Epic weapon skins and cosmetics. Besides the paid skins in the shop, players can grab some exceptional free rewards by collecting Reputations. Like the other Collection events, players can claim these freebies while grinding through the free path by earning Reputations.

Additionally, these Reputations can be earned by completing several daily event challenges that will refresh on a daily basis. The more exciting part is that players can choose their own rewards and observe their progress via event badges. From Apex Packs to Event Packs, weapon charms to player banners, the developers have offered many freebies for the community to cherish. Players can earn up to 15,000 Reputation throughout the event.

Shadow Society Free rewards in Apex store (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

However, the full list of free rewards has yet to be announced officially. We’ll ensure that the article is updated as soon as we get information from official sources.

According to the Apex Legends Shadow Society patch notes, the free rewards will include:

Horizon and Octane Epic Legend skins

75 Crafting Materials

3 Apex Packs

C.A.R. SMG and Triple Take weapon skins

Shadow Society Free rewards in Apex store week 2 (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

Apart from these rewards, the freebies will include several weapon charms, player backgrounds, and other cosmetics.

What will be the new mode in the Apex Legends Shadow Society event?

Following the advent of the Shadow Society event, players can experience a new LTM (Limited-time mode) named Lockdown. The arena will feature teams capturing and defending the zones to earn victory.

Additionally, here’s a detailed list of paid rewards in the rewards shop of Apex Legends:

Legendary

Lifeline Legend skin

Ballistic Legend skin

Horizon Legend skin

Revenant Legend skin

Epic

Bloodhound Legend skin

Mad Maggie Legend skin

Heirloom

Kobalt Katar Mad Maggie Heirloom

Weapon skins

30-30 Repeater weapon skin

G7 Scout weapon skin

Devotion weapon skin

Wingman weapon skin

