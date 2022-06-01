Are there any console commands for V Rising?

V Rising is yet another PC game that lets players access the console and input a variety of commands.

Players will be able to use console commands in the new vampire-survival RPG. However, there are a few restrictions as to when commands can be used and what they provide.

With it being an online game, Stunlock Studios has made sure players can't cheat when going up against others. For private servers and those with admin status, nothing is stopping them from exploiting the console.

How to use console commands in V Rising

Ensure Console Enabled is selected so console commands can be used (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Gaining access to the console in V Rising is simple. Here are the steps to follow in order to activate it so commands can be entered:

Select Options from the main menu

from the main menu Under the General tab, select Console Enabled and press it to leave a tick next to it

tab, select and press it to leave a tick next to it Return to the game being played and press the Tilde (~) key

key The console will open and can be closed by using the same key

Admin privileges will be needed, so input adminauth in the console and press Enter

Admin status will more than likely not be available on public PVE or PVP servers. Players will need to be in a private to activate admin privileges so they can use the console.

Once admin privileges have been granted, any of the console commands can be entered. They provide a wide variety of things that can be considered cheats, such as teleporting and receiving items.

Console commands for V Rising

This is what using the console looks like in V Rising (Image via Stunlock Studios)

Here is every console command for all in-game instances and what it does for those who want to access the console in V Rising:

give/giveset : Type these and press space to cycle through all items in the game, then press the right arrow to select the item, press space again, type in the amount wanted, and hit Enter to give the character the set amount of the item chosen

: Type these and press space to cycle through all items in the game, then press the right arrow to select the item, press space again, type in the amount wanted, and hit Enter to give the character the set amount of the item chosen Alias : Removes target alias

: Removes target alias Admindeauth : Relinquishes admin privileges

: Relinquishes admin privileges bancharacter : Bans the user playing with the specified character name from the server

: Bans the user playing with the specified character name from the server Banned : Lists all banned players

: Lists all banned players banuser (Steam ID) : Bans the user with the specified Steam ID from the server

: Bans the user with the specified Steam ID from the server Bind (Key Combination, Command) : Binds specific keyboard inputs to actions

: Binds specific keyboard inputs to actions Clanaccept : Accept clan invite

: Accept clan invite Clandecline : Decline clan invite

: Decline clan invite Clear : Clears all text from the console

: Clears all text from the console ClearTempBindings : Clears out all existing temporary key bindings

: Clears out all existing temporary key bindings claninvite : Invites Player to clan

: Invites Player to clan Clanleave : Leave clan

: Leave clan Connect (address or steamid, port, password) : Connects to a server

: Connects to a server Disconnect : Disconnects from the server

: Disconnects from the server GatherAllAllies : Teleports all allies to mouse cursor position

: Teleports all allies to mouse cursor position GatherAllAlliesExceptMe : Teleports all allies, except you, to mouse cursor position

: Teleports all allies, except you, to mouse cursor position GatherAllNonAllies : Teleport all non-allies to mouse cursor position

: Teleport all non-allies to mouse cursor position GatherAllPlayers : Teleports all players to mouse cursor position

: Teleports all players to mouse cursor position GatherAllPlayersExceptMe : Teleports all players, except you, to mouse cursor position

: Teleports all players, except you, to mouse cursor position hidecursor : Set whether the cursor should be hidden or not

: Set whether the cursor should be hidden or not kick (Character Name) : Kicks a player from the server

: Kicks a player from the server Kill : Kills your character

: Kills your character List : Lists all existing commands and categories

: Lists all existing commands and categories listusers : Lists users that are active on the server

: Lists users that are active on the server localization : Set localization language

: Set localization language MultiCommand : Executes multiple commands separated by a semi colon

: Executes multiple commands separated by a semi colon PlayerTeleport : Teleport player to mouse cursor position

: Teleport player to mouse cursor position Reconnect : Reconnects to the server

: Reconnects to the server setadminlevel (user, level): Set or change the admin level of a user

(user, level): Set or change the admin level of a user TeleportPlayerToMe : Teleports a player to your location

: Teleports a player to your location TeleportPlayerToMousePosition : Teleports a player to current mouse cursor position

: Teleports a player to current mouse cursor position TeleportToChunk : Teleport player to chunk co-ordinate

: Teleport player to chunk co-ordinate TeleportToChunkWaypoint : Teleport player to entered waypoint

: Teleport player to entered waypoint TeleportToNether : Teleport to nether

: Teleport to nether TeleportToPlayer : Teleport to player location

: Teleport to player location Unbind : Delete target keybinding

: Delete target keybinding unban: Unbans a player from the server. You need to run the banned command first to get a list of banned players

The majority of these V Rising console commands will need input after the command itself is typed out. It is obvious if there is an item name or player name needed for things like giving gear or teleporting a player.

In addition to these commands, there are a multitude of technical commands that deal with debugging, dumping memory, and even measuring system performance in the server.

Just be careful when using any V Rising console commands, because doing too much can easily lag or break the server. Players should use them at their own discretion and when everyone on the server agrees they can be used.

