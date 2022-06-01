Are there any console commands for V Rising?

V Rising is yet another PC game that lets players access the console and input a variety of commands.
Players will be able to use console commands in the new vampire-survival RPG. However, there are a few restrictions as to when commands can be used and what they provide.
With it being an online game, Stunlock Studios has made sure players can't cheat when going up against others. For private servers and those with admin status, nothing is stopping them from exploiting the console.
How to use console commands in V Rising
Gaining access to the console in V Rising is simple. Here are the steps to follow in order to activate it so commands can be entered:
- Select Options from the main menu
- Under the General tab, select Console Enabled and press it to leave a tick next to it
- Return to the game being played and press the Tilde (~) key
- The console will open and can be closed by using the same key
- Admin privileges will be needed, so input adminauth in the console and press Enter
Admin status will more than likely not be available on public PVE or PVP servers. Players will need to be in a private to activate admin privileges so they can use the console.
Once admin privileges have been granted, any of the console commands can be entered. They provide a wide variety of things that can be considered cheats, such as teleporting and receiving items.
Console commands for V Rising
Here is every console command for all in-game instances and what it does for those who want to access the console in V Rising:
- give/giveset: Type these and press space to cycle through all items in the game, then press the right arrow to select the item, press space again, type in the amount wanted, and hit Enter to give the character the set amount of the item chosen
- Alias: Removes target alias
- Admindeauth: Relinquishes admin privileges
- bancharacter: Bans the user playing with the specified character name from the server
- Banned: Lists all banned players
- banuser (Steam ID): Bans the user with the specified Steam ID from the server
- Bind (Key Combination, Command): Binds specific keyboard inputs to actions
- Clanaccept: Accept clan invite
- Clandecline: Decline clan invite
- Clear: Clears all text from the console
- ClearTempBindings: Clears out all existing temporary key bindings
- claninvite: Invites Player to clan
- Clanleave: Leave clan
- Connect (address or steamid, port, password): Connects to a server
- Disconnect: Disconnects from the server
- GatherAllAllies: Teleports all allies to mouse cursor position
- GatherAllAlliesExceptMe: Teleports all allies, except you, to mouse cursor position
- GatherAllNonAllies: Teleport all non-allies to mouse cursor position
- GatherAllPlayers: Teleports all players to mouse cursor position
- GatherAllPlayersExceptMe: Teleports all players, except you, to mouse cursor position
- hidecursor: Set whether the cursor should be hidden or not
- kick (Character Name): Kicks a player from the server
- Kill: Kills your character
- List: Lists all existing commands and categories
- listusers: Lists users that are active on the server
- localization: Set localization language
- MultiCommand: Executes multiple commands separated by a semi colon
- PlayerTeleport: Teleport player to mouse cursor position
- Reconnect: Reconnects to the server
- setadminlevel (user, level): Set or change the admin level of a user
- TeleportPlayerToMe: Teleports a player to your location
- TeleportPlayerToMousePosition: Teleports a player to current mouse cursor position
- TeleportToChunk: Teleport player to chunk co-ordinate
- TeleportToChunkWaypoint: Teleport player to entered waypoint
- TeleportToNether: Teleport to nether
- TeleportToPlayer: Teleport to player location
- Unbind: Delete target keybinding
- unban: Unbans a player from the server. You need to run the banned command first to get a list of banned players
The majority of these V Rising console commands will need input after the command itself is typed out. It is obvious if there is an item name or player name needed for things like giving gear or teleporting a player.
In addition to these commands, there are a multitude of technical commands that deal with debugging, dumping memory, and even measuring system performance in the server.
Just be careful when using any V Rising console commands, because doing too much can easily lag or break the server. Players should use them at their own discretion and when everyone on the server agrees they can be used.