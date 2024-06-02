Are Steam community servers down? Server status, maintenance, and more

According to a popular CS2 content creator OzznyCS2, the Steam community servers went offline for over four hours, while the web API and other connections were online. Based on sources, the problem happened because of some DNS-related issues. Many community users complained about this issue on multiple social media forums. Due to this Steam community server issue, many users couldn’t even complete their skin purchases, while some couldn’t access their Steam profile. Moreover, users even had trouble logging into the Steam servers to access certain third-party websites.

With that in mind, this article will briefly discuss the Steam community servers' current status whether it's online or not.

Current status of the Steam community servers

Expand Tweet

Trending

As of this writing, the Steam community servers are running fine. Players can go to any external websites like Downdetector, Steam Status, and others to check the present Community servers' status alongside CS API, Matchmaking server status, and more.

Read more: Is CS2 anti-cheat fixed?

An esteemed company like Valve rarely faces such server issues. However, if they do face such an issue, the developers are most likely to fix the problem as time passes. Players are instructed to keep patience while the servers usually go online within a couple of hours.

Meanwhile, if players worldwide face server issues despite the servers being online, we recommend they follow the following steps:

Make sure your internet connection is working fine

Restart your Router

Call your local ISP (Internet Service Provider)

Change your DNS settings.

Ensure that CS2 doesn’t have any corrupted files by verifying the game files.

If you’re interested in more news and guides related to CS2 make sure to click on the following links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback