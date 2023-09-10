Arknights Operators tier list (September 2023)

Arknights has over 150 characters called Operators, which boast upgradable skills and abilities. You can level up and make them more powerful by spending LMD or EXP battle records and promoting them. New Operators are obtainable via Headhunting. However, the in-game gacha mechanic requires Headhunting tickets and a Recruit feature using Operator tags.
Each Operator belongs to one of these classes: Caster, Guard, Defender, Medic, Specialists, Sniper, Supporter, and Vanguard. Creating a team with the best Operators is crucial to winning in RPG games.
This article ranks every Arknights Operator in a tier list from best to worst.
Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer
Tier list of all Arknights characters
This Arknights tier list ranks Operators in SS, S, A, or B tiers. The SS tier includes the best-performing units, whereas the B tier has the weakest ones.
Here is what each tier means in the mobile RPG title:
SS tier: The SS-tier characters can be used to win every battle. They perform exceptionally well in all game modes and can help you clear the content quickly.
S tier: The second-best characters are in the S tier. While less potent than those in the SS tier, these units can easily help you clear most stages. You must upgrade them regularly to get wins.
A tier: The characters in this tier are average fighters. They are good at what they do but have some weaknesses. Use these units only if you lack SS- and S-tier Operators.
B tier: This tier has the weakest Operators in the current meta. These units are ideal for beginners to understand the basic gameplay mechanics and the overall meta.
With all this in mind, let’s take a look at the tier list of all Operators in Arknights.
Caster tier list
Casters specialize in ranged attacks and have a relatively low health pool. They deal magic damage and have the ability to wipe out entire enemies in no time.
The tier list of Caster characters is as follows:
SS tier
- Carnelian
- Dusk
- Ceobe
- Eyjafjalla
- Ifrit
- Mostima
S tier
- Amiya
- Lava the Purgatory
- Click
- Haze
- Leizi
- Gitano
- Iri
- Mint
A tier
- Corroserum
- Passenger
- Skyfire
- Greyy
- 12F
- Tomim
- Leonhardt
- Steward
B tier
- Absinthe
- Durin
- Lava
- Beeswax
- Nightmare
Defender tier list
Defenders are usually placed in the frontline. They block incoming enemy attacks, allowing your attackers to counter.
Here is the tier list of Defenders in this tower defense game:
SS tier
- Eunectes
- Mudrock
- Nian
- Hoshiguma
- Blemishine
- Saria
- Liskarm
S tier
- Ashlock
- Nearl
- Bison
- Hung Asbestos
- Blitz
- Cuora
- Croissant
A tier
- Gummy
- Bubble
- Dur-Nar
- Noir Corne
- Heavyrain
B tier
- Matterhorn
- Beagle
- Cardigan
- Spot
- Vulcan
Guard tier list
Guards are melee Operators with the ability to block one to three enemies. They have a high Health Point (HP) and attack stats with low defense.
Here is the Guard tier list for the game:
SS tier
- La Pluma
- Blaze
- Hellagur
- Lappland
- Mountain
- SilverAsh
- Skadi
- Specter
- Surtr
S tier
- Thorns
- Tequila
- Ch’en
- Pallas
- Akafuyu
- Amiya (Guard)
- Astesia
- Broca
- Cutter
- Flamebringer
- Flint
- Franka
- Indra
- Savage
A tier
- Tachanka
- Sideroca
- Mousse
- Jackie
- Frostleaf
- Melantha
- Matoimaru
- Ayerscape
- ‘k,
- Popukar
- Estelle
- Utage
- Whislash
- Arene
B tier
- Dobermann
- Swire
- Castle-3
- Midnight
- Conviction
- Beehunter
Medic tier list
Medic Operators heal their allies on the battlefield. They do not attack enemies and have less HP and defense stats with average attacking power.
Here is the Medic tier list for this free-to-play title:
SS tier
- Kal’tsit
- Ptilopsis
- Shining
- Warfarin
- Tuye
S tier
- Nightingale
- Breeze
- Silence
- Sussurro
- Purestream
- Whisperain
A tier
- Folinic
- Myrrh
- Mulberry
- Hibiscus
- Perfumer
B tier
- Ceylon
- Gavial
- Ansel
- Lancet-2
Vanguard tier list
Vanguards are tank Operators specializing in resisting damage from enemies. You can place these units in the frontline.
Here is the Vanguard Operators tier list:
SS tier
- Flametail
- Saileach
- Elysium
- Myrtle
- Bagpipe
S tier
- Reed
- Siege
- Saga
- Vigna
- Zima
A tier
- Beanstalk
- Chiave
- Courier
- Grani
- Vanilla
B tier
- Plume
- Fang
- Scavenger
- Texas
- Yato
Specialist tier list
These units specialize in applying buff to allies and negating debuffs on enemies. Specialists dish out minor damage in battle and have average HP, defense, and attacking stats.
Listed below is the Specialist tier list:
SS tier
- Aak
- Projekt Red
- Weedy
- Phantom
- Gladiia
S tier
- Cliffheart
- Gravel
- Jaye
- Mizuki
- Ethan
- Mr. Nothing
- Kafka
A tier
- Robin
- Frost
- Rope
- Snowsant
- Kirara
- Waai Fu
B tier
- Shaw
- THRM-EX
- FEater
- Manticore
Sniper tier list
Snipers are ranged attackers with high attack, average HP, and low defense.
Here is the Sniper tier list for this free-to-play friendly gacha title:
SS tier
- Fiammetta
- Rosa
- Archetto
- Ash
- Exusial
- Schwarz
S tier
- Pinecone
- Blue Poison
- Platinum
- Provence
A tier
- Ambriel
- Meteorite
- Toddifons
- GreyThroat
- Firewatch
- Andreana
- Aciddrop
- Aosta
- Executor
- Fartooth
- W
- Rosmontis
- Sesa
B tier
- Shirayuki
- Vermeil
- Catapult
- Kroos
- Jessica
- Meteor
- Adnachiel
- Rangers
Supporter tier list
Supporters aid allies in Arknights by providing them with buffs and applying debuffs to enemies. They are ranged Operators who deal arts damage in this mobile gacha title.
Here is their tier list:
SS tier
- Angelina
- Scene
- Skadi the Corrupting Heart
S tier
- Glaucus
- Pramanix
- Sora
- Magallan
- Roberta
- Shamare
A tier
- Earthspirit
- Deepcolor
- Podenco
- Suzuran
B tier
- Orchid
- Tsukinogi
- Istina
- Mayer
Hypergryph regularly updates Arknights by introducing fresh content and new Operators. Additionally, existing ones receive buffs or debuffs, depending on their status in the meta. As a result, some become stronger and climb up the ranks, while others become considerably weaker. This shifts the meta and changes the tier list.