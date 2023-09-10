Arknights Operators tier list (September 2023)

Arknights has over 150 characters called Operators, which boast upgradable skills and abilities. You can level up and make them more powerful by spending LMD or EXP battle records and promoting them. New Operators are obtainable via Headhunting. However, the in-game gacha mechanic requires Headhunting tickets and a Recruit feature using Operator tags.

Each Operator belongs to one of these classes: Caster, Guard, Defender, Medic, Specialists, Sniper, Supporter, and Vanguard. Creating a team with the best Operators is crucial to winning in RPG games.

This article ranks every Arknights Operator in a tier list from best to worst.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Tier list of all Arknights characters

Some characters in the game (Image via Hypergryph)

This Arknights tier list ranks Operators in SS, S, A, or B tiers. The SS tier includes the best-performing units, whereas the B tier has the weakest ones.

Here is what each tier means in the mobile RPG title:

SS tier: The SS-tier characters can be used to win every battle. They perform exceptionally well in all game modes and can help you clear the content quickly.

S tier: The second-best characters are in the S tier. While less potent than those in the SS tier, these units can easily help you clear most stages. You must upgrade them regularly to get wins.

A tier: The characters in this tier are average fighters. They are good at what they do but have some weaknesses. Use these units only if you lack SS- and S-tier Operators.

B tier: This tier has the weakest Operators in the current meta. These units are ideal for beginners to understand the basic gameplay mechanics and the overall meta.

With all this in mind, let’s take a look at the tier list of all Operators in Arknights.

Caster tier list

Camelian in Arknights (Image via Hypergryph)

Casters specialize in ranged attacks and have a relatively low health pool. They deal magic damage and have the ability to wipe out entire enemies in no time.

The tier list of Caster characters is as follows:

SS tier

Carnelian

Dusk

Ceobe

Eyjafjalla

Ifrit

Mostima

S tier

Amiya

Lava the Purgatory

Click

Haze

Leizi

Gitano

Iri

Mint

A tier

Corroserum

Passenger

Skyfire

Greyy

12F

Tomim

Leonhardt

Steward

B tier

Absinthe

Durin

Lava

Beeswax

Nightmare

Defender tier list

Eunectes (Image via Hypergryph)

Defenders are usually placed in the frontline. They block incoming enemy attacks, allowing your attackers to counter.

Here is the tier list of Defenders in this tower defense game:

SS tier

Eunectes

Mudrock

Nian

Hoshiguma

Blemishine

Saria

Liskarm

S tier

Ashlock

Nearl

Bison

Hung Asbestos

Blitz

Cuora

Croissant

A tier

Gummy

Bubble

Dur-Nar

Noir Corne

Heavyrain

B tier

Matterhorn

Beagle

Cardigan

Spot

Vulcan

Guard tier list

La Pluma in Arknights (Image via Hypergryph)

Guards are melee Operators with the ability to block one to three enemies. They have a high Health Point (HP) and attack stats with low defense.

Here is the Guard tier list for the game:

SS tier

La Pluma

Blaze

Hellagur

Lappland

Mountain

SilverAsh

Skadi

Specter

Surtr

S tier

Thorns

Tequila

Ch’en

Pallas

Akafuyu

Amiya (Guard)

Astesia

Broca

Cutter

Flamebringer

Flint

Franka

Indra

Savage

A tier

Tachanka

Sideroca

Mousse

Jackie

Frostleaf

Melantha

Matoimaru

Ayerscape

‘k,

Popukar

Estelle

Utage

Whislash

Arene

B tier

Dobermann

Swire

Castle-3

Midnight

Conviction

Beehunter

Medic tier list

Kal’tsit in Arknights (Image via Hypergryph)

Medic Operators heal their allies on the battlefield. They do not attack enemies and have less HP and defense stats with average attacking power.

Here is the Medic tier list for this free-to-play title:

SS tier

Kal’tsit

Ptilopsis

Shining

Warfarin

Tuye

S tier

Nightingale

Breeze

Silence

Sussurro

Purestream

Whisperain

A tier

Folinic

Myrrh

Mulberry

Hibiscus

Perfumer

B tier

Ceylon

Gavial

Ansel

Lancet-2

Vanguard tier list

Flametail in Arknights (Image via Hypergryph)

Vanguards are tank Operators specializing in resisting damage from enemies. You can place these units in the frontline.

Here is the Vanguard Operators tier list:

SS tier

Flametail

Saileach

Elysium

Myrtle

Bagpipe

S tier

Reed

Siege

Saga

Vigna

Zima

A tier

Beanstalk

Chiave

Courier

Grani

Vanilla

B tier

Plume

Fang

Scavenger

Texas

Yato

Specialist tier list

Aak in Arknights (Image via Hypergryph)

These units specialize in applying buff to allies and negating debuffs on enemies. Specialists dish out minor damage in battle and have average HP, defense, and attacking stats.

Listed below is the Specialist tier list:

SS tier

Aak

Projekt Red

Weedy

Phantom

Gladiia

S tier

Cliffheart

Gravel

Jaye

Mizuki

Ethan

Mr. Nothing

Kafka

A tier

Robin

Frost

Rope

Snowsant

Kirara

Waai Fu

B tier

Shaw

THRM-EX

FEater

Manticore

Sniper tier list

Fiammetta in Arknights (Image via Hypergryph)

Snipers are ranged attackers with high attack, average HP, and low defense.

Here is the Sniper tier list for this free-to-play friendly gacha title:

SS tier

Fiammetta

Rosa

Archetto

Ash

Exusial

Schwarz

S tier

Pinecone

Blue Poison

Platinum

Provence

A tier

Ambriel

Meteorite

Toddifons

GreyThroat

Firewatch

Andreana

Aciddrop

Aosta

Executor

Fartooth

W

Rosmontis

Sesa

B tier

Shirayuki

Vermeil

Catapult

Kroos

Jessica

Meteor

Adnachiel

Rangers

Supporter tier list

Angelina in Arknights (Image via Hypergryph)

Supporters aid allies in Arknights by providing them with buffs and applying debuffs to enemies. They are ranged Operators who deal arts damage in this mobile gacha title.

Here is their tier list:

SS tier

Angelina

Scene

Skadi the Corrupting Heart

S tier

Glaucus

Pramanix

Sora

Magallan

Roberta

Shamare

A tier

Earthspirit

Deepcolor

Podenco

Suzuran

B tier

Orchid

Tsukinogi

Istina

Mayer

Hypergryph regularly updates Arknights by introducing fresh content and new Operators. Additionally, existing ones receive buffs or debuffs, depending on their status in the meta. As a result, some become stronger and climb up the ranks, while others become considerably weaker. This shifts the meta and changes the tier list.