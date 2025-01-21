Arma 3 is on sale for 80% off, how to get it during the sale

Arma 3 is officially on sale for 80% off from January 20 to January 27, 2025. The title was released by Bohemia Interactive on September 12, 2013, and still continues to have overwhelmingly positive reviews over a decade later. As part of a weeklong sale, the title and all of its original DLC expansion packs are available for a discounted price.
This article will explain how you can grab the game during this Steam sale. The prices may differ based on your region, but the 80% discount applies all the same.
Grab Arma 3 for 80% off during special weeklong sale on Steam
On January 20, 2025, the official Arma Platform X page announced a weeklong sale where enthusiasts can purchase Bohemia Interactive's 2013 title, Arma 3, for 80% off. Here's how to claim it:
- Log into your Steam Account.
- Once you're on the home page you can either search for Arma 3 in the search bar on the top right. Alternatively, you can also access the game's page from this link.
- Once on the page, scroll down to see the 80% discount purchase option. Click on it and follow the prompts to make the purchase.
- You can also scroll further downwards to explore the DLC options where you may discover up to 60% discounts on all of its available DLC packs.
Purchasing Arma 3 from Steam is rather simple. The platform also allows users to use multiple payment methods to make a secure purchase. The game has a strongly positive rating, with over 1,000 recent reviews praising it.
Here's a short description of Arma 3:
"Experience true combat gameplay in a massive military sandbox. Deploying a wide variety of single- and multiplayer content, over 20 vehicles and 40 weapons, and limitless opportunities for content creation, this is the PC’s premier military game. Authentic, diverse, open - Arma 3 sends you to war."
Without the discount, the title costs anywhere between $20 to $25. The sale will continue until January 27, 2025, so it's best to purchase the game as soon as possible.
