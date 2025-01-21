Arma 3 is on sale for 80% off, how to get it during the sale

Arma 3 is officially on sale for 80% off from January 20 to January 27, 2025. The title was released by Bohemia Interactive on September 12, 2013, and still continues to have overwhelmingly positive reviews over a decade later. As part of a weeklong sale, the title and all of its original DLC expansion packs are available for a discounted price.

This article will explain how you can grab the game during this Steam sale. The prices may differ based on your region, but the 80% discount applies all the same.

Grab Arma 3 for 80% off during special weeklong sale on Steam

On January 20, 2025, the official Arma Platform X page announced a weeklong sale where enthusiasts can purchase Bohemia Interactive's 2013 title, Arma 3, for 80% off. Here's how to claim it:

Log into your Steam Account.

Once you're on the home page you can either search for Arma 3 in the search bar on the top right. Alternatively, you can also access the game's page from this link.

Once on the page, scroll down to see the 80% discount purchase option. Click on it and follow the prompts to make the purchase.

You can also scroll further downwards to explore the DLC options where you may discover up to 60% discounts on all of its available DLC packs.

Purchasing Arma 3 from Steam is rather simple. The platform also allows users to use multiple payment methods to make a secure purchase. The game has a strongly positive rating, with over 1,000 recent reviews praising it.

Here's a short description of Arma 3:

"Experience true combat gameplay in a massive military sandbox. Deploying a wide variety of single- and multiplayer content, over 20 vehicles and 40 weapons, and limitless opportunities for content creation, this is the PC’s premier military game. Authentic, diverse, open - Arma 3 sends you to war."

Without the discount, the title costs anywhere between $20 to $25. The sale will continue until January 27, 2025, so it's best to purchase the game as soon as possible.

