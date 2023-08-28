Armored Core 6 build guide: Best early game Reverse Joint build

In designing ACs in Armored Core 6, it's easy to confuse Reverse Joint builds with Bipeds. While the two may look similar at first glance, Reverse Joints are distinguished by their backward-facing legs. They provide insane mobility and maneuverability, allowing for longer aerial flight and higher jumps. When it comes to this aspect, it easily outclasses all the other leg types in the game.

However, there is a drawback to having the best mobility in Armored Core 6: the lack of durability and reduced load limit. That said, this downside makes sense as combining extreme mobility and durability spells overpowered. Still, if you're seeking an effective Reverse Joint build in the early game, look no further.

Best early-game Reverse Joint build in Armored Core 6

Reverse Joint legs are viable for early-game builds (Image via From Software)

In Armored Core 6, Reverse Joint builds have immense maneuverability, perfect for those who seek fast-paced action in combat. The extra jumping height and additional flight time are extremely useful in battles, especially during boss fights. While Tank builds are preferred during the early game, Reverse Joint builds are equally viable when built correctly.

Unit

HALDEMAN is a strong weapon choice for this Revere Joint build (Image via From Software)

The arm of this unit will be the SG-026 HALDEMAN. This is quite easy to obtain since these are one of the arm units you can unlock. It’s a shotgun that boasts full spreading firepower when used on enemies within close range.

Match it up with the SG-027 ZIMMERMAN for the back, you’ll be able to promote that spreading firepower on a much longer range. It has higher shot density but a limited firing circle.

Frame

Lightweight frames are best for Reverse Joint builds (Image via FromSoftware)

The head of this unit is the HD-012 MELANDER C3, which is also developed by Balam (just like the arm and back units). It has a great scanner but only partial armor.

To match that, we have the lightweight NACHTREIHER/40E as the core so we can assist in making this robot light for those extreme jumps. However, it might cause you to have lower AP and suffer a quick death. If that’s the case, you can always switch to a core with a little bit of armor.

But again, the goal here is to be lightweight. The armor of the unit will match the head and the unit with the AR-012 MELANDER C3, which has better combat suitability despite having a lighter frame. For the legs, we have the RC-2000 SPRING CHICKEN, which is heavyweight but best for jumping around.

Inner and Expansion

ALULA 21E boosters suit this Reverse Joint build in Armored Core 6 (Image via FromSoftware)

To evade enemies because you’re jumping all over the place, opt for the ALULA/21E as boosters. The focus will utilize the FC-006 ABBOT, matching the Balam set. This chip was made to assist in close-range firearms and will fit well with your shotgun power.

For the generator, the VP-20S is specially made for lightweight builds to have the best quality EN output tailored to such size. Suffering malfunctions mid-fight could be debilitating. Finally, we have the TERMINAL ARMOR as the expansion. Since the overall build has low AP, this generator will activate and provide the best chance of surviving in your most critical state.

This wraps up our early-game Reverse Joint build in Armored Core 6.