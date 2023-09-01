Armored Core 6 build guide: Best early-game strength build

Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon by FromSoftware delivers an experience that is different from its signature Soulsborne style of games. In it, players participate in vehicular combat using mechanized armor. Each mech can take on a different and unique form as you are given the ability to swap out their parts to create a unique build that caters to your needs.

As such, some build types fit a certain archetype. By choosing the right individual parts, you can create speedy, agile mechs that rely on speed to get the job done. On the other end of the spectrum, there are builds that trade speed and mobility for durability and harder hitting shots.

This guide aims to help those who are just starting out and wondering what the best strength build is.

Best parts in Armored Core 6 for creating a strength build in the early game

The PB-033M ASHMEAD in Armored Core 6 is a great melee weapon option for builds that rely on strength (Image via FromSoftware)

A mech can have up to twelve different parts that can be swapped out to create certain builds in Armored Core 6. Each individual part can alter the way that a mech handles. This allows you to create the perfect build for you, down to the very last detail.

In order to create the best strength build in the early game, here are the components that should be installed onto your mech:

Right-arm unit: VP-66LS Laser Shotgun

VP-66LS Laser Shotgun Left-arm unit: Pile Bunker PB-033M ASHMEAD

Pile Bunker PB-033M ASHMEAD Right-back unit: VP-60LCS Laser Cannon

VP-60LCS Laser Cannon Left-back unit: EULE/60D

EULE/60D Head: AH-J-124 BASHO

AH-J-124 BASHO Core: BD-011 MELANDER

BD-011 MELANDER Arms: DF-AR-08 TIAN-QIANG

DF-AR-08 TIAN-QIANG Legs: VP-422

VP-422 Booster: ALULA/21E

ALULA/21E FCS: IB-C03F: WLT 001

IB-C03F: WLT 001 Generator: DF-GN-02 LING-TAI

DF-GN-02 LING-TAI Explansion: Pulse Armor

This build will be able to carry you well from the early game until you have already farmed enough COAM to upgrade into better parts in Armored Core 6, which you should do as soon the funds are available.

What carries this Armored Core 6 build is really the weapon, as the shotgun will allow you to deal massive damage at close range, making it a great pair for the Pile Bunker ASHMEAD melee weapon.

The ASHMEAD has an incredible damage output upon scoring a hit, but using it requires some timing as it can be quite slow. The left back unit can provide some much-needed defense by deploying barriers, which can also stagger opponents that come into contact with it.

The EULE/60D is a solid defensive component in Armored Core 6 (Image via FromSoftware)

One of the things that you should focus on with this build is changing the generator as soon as you are able to since a better generator will allow for better components to be installed later on.

The back units can be interchanged for ones that use explosives (such as grenades) to stagger enemies, setting them up for a deadly follow-up hit with the ASHMEAD.