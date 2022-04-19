Asmongold may quit streaming completely if he takes another Twitch break

In a recent Zack “Asmongold” clip, the streamer spoke about what the future held for him. He has been known to take frequent breaks from his stream for a variety of personal reasons, and his fanbase has always waited patiently for his return. However, in this stream, he stated that if he had to take another break, it would be his last.

The streamer said that his career would be unhealthy at that point and it would be time to step away forever.

The next break for Asmongold may be the last

(Clip begins at 1:54:55)

Asmongold has taken a series of long breaks from streaming, such as when his mother fell ill, and again after her unfortunate passing. He took some time off to mourn the loss, but in a recent “Just Chatting” portion of his stream, he said the next one may be the end.

When asked by a fan whether Asmongold was taking a break, the latter made it very clear that was not the case, saying:

“I’m not taking a break. I think the next break I take, I’ll quit. The next break will probably be quitting. If I have to take a break again, I will probably quit forever. That is my plan.”

Now, the streamer did clarify that there's no guarantee of him quitting the next time he decides he needs a break. Unless it is for health reasons or similar, the next break will be a permanent one. He added:

“If I take a break again, unless it’s like some kind of crazy health thing or whatever, I’ll quit. Because obviously, at that point, it would have happened like four or five times, and it’s clearly unhealthy for me.”

The streamer made it perfectly clear that he’s fine right now though, and this isn’t a tease that he’s going away again. If the stream becomes too much for him, or he can’t handle things anymore, he plans on stepping away. He said:

“I’ve tried different ways to handle things and deal with them. So, if it continues to be that stressful, it’s something that I’d have to move on from and do something different with my life. Because I would be, at that point, ruining my life.”

His fans would clearly miss him if he decided to stop streaming, but not everyone thinks Asmongold will ever really quit. After all, even during his previous breaks, the streamer created content on his alternate Twitch account.

YouTube commenters discuss Asmongold potentially quitting

The streamer’s audience did not begrudge him for the times he’s taken off in the past, but not everyone understands his need to take breaks. Time off can be important for content creation, and this wound up being a talking point.

Time away is important, to recharge and refocus, but that's not how Zack wants to do it (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Not everyone believes that he will quit. Several users pointed out that even while he was on break, Zack was on his alternate channel for long periods of time, creating content there as well. So, even if he does “quit” again, those fans think he’ll just come right back again.

Would he really quit? Many doubt that (Image via YouTube)

It's pretty clear that his fanbase is loyal and doesn’t want to see him go anywhere. That said, many hoped that regardless of what the streamer winds up doing in the future, it makes him happy, and they would respect whatever decision he makes for himself.

At the end of the day, Zack's fans just want the streamer to be happy (Image via YouTube)

What about the future though? Asmongold is a part of the OTK content creation organization, after all. One user hoped that ITK would still have something for him to do should he decide to stop creating Twitch and YouTube content.

Fans hope there is something for the streamer to do to help OTK grow (Image via YouTube)

While Zack is not stopping his streams anytime soon, he definitely floated the possibility of it happening at some point down the road.

