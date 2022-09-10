“I don’t really think this is a good idea” - Asmongold provides his take on Ninja streaming everywhere

During the September 9 broadcast, popular Twitch streamer Asmongold opined on Ninja's decision to stream everywhere, including YouTube, Instagram, Twitch, TikTok, and even Facebook Gaming.

For context, on September 1, streaming sensation Tyler "Ninja" Blevins sent shockwaves across the gaming community with his sudden announcement to take an immediate break from streaming and social media.

Ninja @Ninja I just need a break...I don't know when I will be back, or where I just need a break...I don't know when I will be back, or where

The content creator left fans completely baffled with a cryptic tweet on his official Twitter handle, highlighting that he'll be taking a break from his hectic schedule and doesn't know how he'll continue his streaming journey.

The news obviously spread like wildfire with several high-profile streamers and viewers speculating about a possible surprise announcement of an exclusive YouTube Gaming deal. However, just a week later, Ninja shed light on the matter and revealed that he will now be streaming on every platform.

It's certainly a bold move that could bring in massive viewership for the streaming giant, but as per Twitch powerhouse Asmongold, the decision comes with its own caveats. The OTK owner stated:

"I don’t really think this is a good idea.”

Asmongold explains why Ninja's plans to stream on different platforms won't work

During the most recent live broadcast, American streamer Asmongold reacted to Ninja's announcement video. The OTK leader provided his opinion on the latter's decision to stream on different platforms.

There is no denying that the sheer amount of viewership and following Ninja could secure from such a bold move would be just incredible, however Asmon was keen to pinpoint some of the flaws in his plans.

Explaining the shortcomings in terms of viewership count, Asmongold noted:

"Let’s say you have a livestream on seven platforms and each platform has like 1k viewers, is it better to have seven livestreams that have 1k viewers or one livestream that has 7k viewers? I would probably argue that it’s better overall to have one livestream that has 7k.”

He further opined that streaming on multiple platforms simultaneously degrades the audience experience and curtails a streamer's interaction with his viewers. Asmon lamented:

"Like I think it's better, it’s easier to communicate with your audience, it’s easier to talk to people, it’s easier to manage, it’s just easier in general. One thing it does kind of mean indirectly, is that the amount of audience interaction is going to go down tremendously because how is [Ninja] going to read seven chats at the same time? Do you think he's a f*cking Morpheus? It's not going to happen.

Continuing his trail of thoughts, he added:

"So it's something that I would worry about with that in terms of the quality going down but overall I think that you know, you know with Twitch changing their rules and everything, I am kind of curious to see how this turns out. If he goes and does really well or you know if that doesn't happen."

YouTube comments react to Asmongold's take on Ninja's announcement

As expected, the YouTube video instantly went viral, racking up over 191k views and thousands of comments.

While the majority seemed to agree with Asmon, a few mentioned some tools that would help Ninja communicate better with his viewers while streaming on different platforms.

Here's what fans had to say:

Fans reaction (Image via Asmongold TV/YouTube)

Fans reaction (Image via Asmongold TV/YouTube)

While there are certainly tools that can help Blevins elevate the quality of his livestream, it will be interesting to see how well his future broadcasts hold up in terms of audience interaction, content and viewership count.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul