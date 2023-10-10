Assassin's Creed Mirage Baghdad Bound walkthrough: How to complete, objectives, rewards, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage marks the return of the beloved city of Baghdad, offering a unique urban landscape filled with vibrant markets and communities. Your true journey begins following the introductory sequence, where you receive your first assassin training. By then, you should be given a special task called Baghdad Bound.

When you step into the heart of Baghdad as a member of the Assassin Brotherhood, one of your initial objectives is to locate the Assassin Bureau. This guide will help you discover the Bureau, locate Beshi, and other objectives for the Baghdad Bound quest in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Baghdad Bound quest objectives

Baghdad Bound is one of the missions in the main quest line of Assassin's Creed Mirage. It's the first mission in the Assassinate Al-Ghul mission series, just after the Taking Flight quest. As one of the early tasks in the game, it is a simple and straightforward mission where you only need to find some important locations and people on the map. Your combat skills will be reserved for other, more difficult quests.

You only need to complete two objectives for this quest:

Locate the Bureau

Join Roshan at the Bureau

Locate the Bureau

The Bureau location in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Now that your assassin training is complete, you will be taken to Harbiyah, the northernmost part of the city. Although a mission marker would be available to you for reference, this won't directly guide you to the Bureau, so you'll need to find it yourself. Head to the mission marker until the Locate Area prompt appears.

Here, you will want to use your trusty companion, Enkidu, to scout the area. The Bureau is located just a short distance south of the Blacksmith's quarters. While scanning the area with Enkidu, pay attention to the reticle—it acts as your compass, pointing to the hidden quest marker.

As you near your objective, the reticle gradually shrinks, indicating you're getting closer. Once you've successfully revealed the Bureau's hidden location using Enkidu, the Join Roshan at the Bureau objective will appear, guiding you to the next part of the quest.

Join Roshan at the Bureau

Entering the Bureau in Assassin's Creed Mirage (Image via Ubisoft)

Head to the location you've just scouted and access it from the rooftop. The entrance to the Bureau is hidden under a lattice covered with leaves. Climb to the roof of the building to discover an entrance hole that Basim can use to enter the Bureau's inner chambers.

Find Roshan at the Bureau (Image via Ubisoft)

Upon entering, you'll be treated to an engaging cutscene, and two new objectives will be assigned to you: Find Nur's Contact and Find Beshi. This will introduce the Contact the Rebels quest, the next part of the mission series.

This wraps up our Baghdad Bound guide in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Check this article for more guides and walkthroughs for the game.