Assassin's Creed Mirage Coin, Corruption, and Tea walkthrough: How to complete, objectives, rewards, and more

Coin, Corruption, and Tea is the next in the Al-Pairika Missions in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Before Basim can make his way into the auction, it’s going to take a bit of work. The previous mission left us at the Bazaar, and it’s here where the next step takes place. Basim will need to meet up with an old friend and perform a few relatively simple favors in order to get access to his target. The theme of this set of missions appears to be corruption and greed, and so that’s going to play a part.

Thankfully, this Assassin's Creed Mirage mission isn’t an especially complex one. If you want to get through Coin, Corruption, and Tea safely, we’ve got everything you need to know about this assignment for Basim.

Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Coin, Corruption, and Tea mission objectives

Mission objectives:

Speak to an Old Friend, Retrieve Kong’s Tea Leaves, Return Kong’s Goods to the Storeroom.

Find the Confiscation Warehouse.

Find Information About the Harbormaster.

Assassinate the Harbormaster.

1) Speak to an Old Friend, Retrieve Kong’s Tea Leaves, Return Kong’s Goods to the Storeroom

Kong just needs help before he can get you in. (Image via Ubisoft)

After Coins and Daggers wrap up, head to the next objective marker to start Coin, Corruption, and Tea in Assassin's Creed Mirage. You’ll want to speak to Kong, who can help you in your quest to access the private auction. However, he needs some help first.

It should be simple enough to enter the guard house nearby and steal his tea leaves back for him. You can spot the box with Eagle Vision at the next quest objective. This will almost certainly require you to defeat a few guards, but none are a major threat.

You’ll then return to Kong, and he’ll have one more favor for you to move along Coin, Corruption, and Tea. For this part of Assassin's Creed Mirage, you’ll need to deal with the local Harbormaster.

2) Find the Confiscation Warehouse

You'll see huge banners outside marking the territory. (Image via Ubisoft)

This is one reason it’s worth to have some Merchant’s Tokens on hand. Before you set out, Luca will interrupt you. He gives you a quest marker so that it’s easy to find the area you need to get to if you pay the price of a Merchant's Token.

Unfortunately, Assassin's Creed Mirage doesn’t tell you directly where the Warehouse is normally. It only hints and teases at it, so you have to find it on your own. However, above, you’ll see an image of exactly where to find it, so you don’t have to do any bribing - unless you want to.

3) Find information about the Harbormaster

The items are easily found with Eagle Vision, but there are always guards around. (Image via Ubisoft)

Once you’ve found your way here for Coin, Corruption, and Tea, head to the right and slide under a crack in the fence to get into the base. There’s information about the Harbormaster somewhere nearby, and it’s up to Basim to find it.

This place is crawling with guards, though. If you climb the first thing you see to your left, you can silently eliminate a guard and head into the connecting building in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

Head down the stairs of this building, assassinate the guard, and you’ll find the first clue just sitting on the table. Open the barred door and climb into the window directly across the street. There’s another target to assassinate in there and another nearby guard. We then hopped out the window and climbed across the thatched overhang, jumped onto the red awning, and then down into the grass.

None of these clues are hiding in hard-to-reach places. (Image via Ubisoft)

Your Eagle Vision will show you the next hint on a nearby table. You will likely have to assassinate a guard and drag him into the tall grass. This second letter will reveal that the Harbormaster is a part of The Order, so they certainly need to be neutralized.

There’s tall grass to crawl through to make your escape, as well. You may have to assassinate a guard standing by the fence before you cross the road, get onto the nearby roof, and head in. Eagle Vision will help you get to the next location.

The last clue you need is found in this building. (Image via Ubisoft)

The final clue is inside the house you just entered, and there’s only one guard waiting for this part of Assassin's Creed Mirage’s Coin, Corruption, and Tea. Snatch the clue and get ready to deal with the Harbormaster.

4) Assassinate the Harbormaster

Dealing with these people is child's play for Coin, Corruption, and Tea. (Image via Ubisoft)

You’ll have a quest marker for the final part of Coin, Corruption, and Tea. Head to this place in Assassin's Creed Mirage and avoid the guards on the way as you make your way closer. There are several opportunities to catch guards on their own and assassinate them if you prefer.

Head to the top of the building, where you can easily drop down on the Harbormaster from above. He does have two guards with him, but with Assassin’s Focus or Sleep Darts, it's an easy problem to solve.

Knock out the Harbormaster and a guard, assassinate the other guard, and then take the last two out before they wake up to complete Assassin's Creed Mirage Coin, Corruption, and Tea.

Completing this mission will unlock the next portion of the Al-Pairika missions: Of Toil and Taxes. Since you’ve been exploring Karkh, if you want to know where all the collectibles are in the Karik Region, this guide will help.