Assassin's Creed Mirage Enigma guide: How to solve A Gift For You

Assassin's Creed Mirage, the 13th mainline addition to the Assassin's Creed series, is much smaller than the last three installments. The game does away with the sprawling environments and the RPG elements for a more linear and compact gameplay experience. It is thus more similar to the earlier entries in the series.

Despite favoring a more linear approach to its gameplay, there are still plenty of side activities to do, such as gathering collectibles and solving mysteries that do not affect the narrative.

One of these side activities is known as Enigmas. It is a two-part activity type wherein you must locate a hidden treasure that will give Basim, the main character, a new outfit dye or talisman.

Assassin's Creed Mirage A Gift For You Enigma location

The enigma can be found inside the Round City (Image via Ubisoft)

One of the 12 enigmas present in Assassin's Creed Mirage is called A Gift For You (not to be confused with The Gift enigma). It is found inside the Round City Region.

Head southwest from the Al Jahiz's House landmark on the map. Use Enkidu to find the exact location once you are in the area since there are plenty of houses here.

You will notice that the Enigma is inside a huge house, but there is no obvious way to enter. Climb up the wall to the terrace where you will see a window. From here, you will be able to spot another barred window on the opposite side. Use Basim's throwing knife to destroy the barrier, head to the opposite side, and enter through the newly opened ingress point.

The Enigma is lying in wait here for you to pick up. Close to this area, there is also a historical site in Assassin's Creed Mirage, so feel free to grab it as well.

Assassin's Creed Mirage A Gift For You Enigma clue

The clue is a poem (Image via Ubisoft)

The poem that serves as a clue can be difficult to decipher, but there are a couple of key words that can help you find the location of the treasure it is alluding to.

The note refers to an area where there is a square, which has a fountain. While it is a poem, the square and the poem are meant to be literal and these will serve as the main clue that will help you.

It also refers to an area where men are sentenced to prison. This area is also within Round City.

How to solve A Gift For You Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The solution is located at the Mazalim Court (Image via Ubisoft)

The location that the poem is referring to is none other than the Mazalim Courts. This area has its own landmark on the map, so it should be very easy to find.

If you look at it on the map or with Enkidu, you will notice that the compound is in the shape of a square, which is exactly what the clue mentioned. On the west side of this compound is a fountain, which is where the treasure is waiting.

A Gift For You Enigma reward in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The reward for solving this enigma is the Bedouin Talisman (Image via Ubisoft)

By successfully solving this Enigma, you will be rewarded with the Bedouin Talisman. This is an ornament-like object that Basim can wear as a part of his overall outfit. It is possible to change and upgrade outfits in the game. If you want more information on this, check out this guide on upgrading outfits in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

This concludes how to locate and solve the A Gift For You Enigma in the game. There are a dozen for you to find, and here is an overview of every single Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage.