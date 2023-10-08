Assassin's Creed Mirage Enigma guide: How to solve The Gift

Assassin's Creed Mirage, the thirteenth installment in the long-running stealth game series by Ubisoft, has been scaled down quite a bit when compared to the previous three titles of the franchise. The extensive open world and RPG elements have all been scrapped in favor of a more linear gameplay experience that is reminiscent of earlier titles in the series.

Despite that, there are still several things for you to do in the way of side quests and side activities. While exploring the streets of ninth-century Baghdad with the newest main character, Basim Ibn Ishaq, you will come across plenty of collectibles to gather.

An Enigma is one such collectible. This two-part side activity involves finding a piece of parchment with writing or a drawing, and then finding the area that the Enigma is alluding to.

Assassin's Creed Mirage The Gift Enigma location

This Enigma is on this house (Image via Ubisoft)

One of the Enigmas that can be found in the game is called The Gift. This one should not be confused with the other Enigma called A Gift For You, which is entirely different.

This particular Enigma is located in the Abbasiyah region, south of the Hammam landmark and east of the Pharmacy of Haylanah. Simply cross the bridge towards the indicated direction from either of these landmarks to find it.

Once you are there, send Enkidu up to scout the cluster of buildings. Specifically, you are looking for a building with a wooden structure covered by vines on its rooftop. Simply climb up there to grab the Enigma.

The Abbasiyah region is also home to other collectibles. Check out this guide for all the historical sites in Abbasiyah if you're looking to complete these as well.

Assassin's Creed Mirage The Gift Enigma clue

The location of the treasure is disguised in these words (Image via Ubisoft)

Once you've acquired the scroll, you can check what is scribbled on it by accessing it from the inventory.

Upon reading this letter, you might think that it is referring to the Four Markets Gate, which is relatively close to the location where you found the Enigma. Unfortunately, this is incorrect. Do take note that the letter mentions that the item was tossed into the river.

The main hint for its location comes in the next line, where the letter mentions that the item is sailing towards the setting sun. By that logic, you will want to travel west, the direction in which the sun sets.

How to solve The Gift enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Travel west from the city to find the reward (Image via Ubisoft)

To get to the bottom of this mystery, you should open the world map in the game. You will notice that there is a river cutting across the southern side of the Wilderness West landmark.

Simply follow this river to claim your prize. Keep going until you find a wooden bridge. On the river's southern bank, just next to the bridge, is the item that this Enigma is alluding to.

The Gift Enigma reward in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The Knight's Talisman (Image via Ubisoft)

By solving the mysteries of this Enigma, you will be rewarded with the Knight's Talisman, which you can equip Basim with to spruce up his outfit. If you want to learn more about outfits in the game, check out this guide on changing and upgrading Basim's outfits.

There are several other Enigmas available for players to solve in the game. Left Behind is another quest that will take you out of the main cities of Baghdad. If you want to solve that as well, check out this guide for the Left Behind Enigma in Assassin's Creed Mirage.