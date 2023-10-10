Assassin's Creed Mirage Jailbreak walkthrough: How to complete, objectives, rewards, and more

Assassin's Creed Mirage, the thirteenth mainline installment to Ubisoft's long-running open-world stealth game, has finally been released. The latest addition to the series is more similar to the earlier games as it gets rid of the sprawling open worlds and RPG elements. Instead, it offers a more compact gameplay experience that follows Basim Ibn Ishaq as he transforms from a thief to a master assassin.

Following the tradition of earlier Assassin's Creed games, Assassin's Creed Mirage offers a more linear campaign. Throughout the campaign, you will be given various missions, each with its own set of objectives.

One of the missions in the game is called Jailbreak. This can be a tough mission, and if you're looking for a guide on how to complete it, then you've come to the right place.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Jailbreak quest objectives

Jailbreak is one of the earlier missions in the game, and it is a part of the very first investigation you will perform in Assassin's Creed Mirage. After figuring out where Ali is being held, Basim will perform a daring task to free him from prison.

These are the objectives that you need to go through to complete this mission.

Meet with Fuladh

Talk with Fuladh about the different options for breaking into the prison (Image via Ubisoft/theRadBrad)

After coming from the Hidden Ones' Bureau in Harbiyah, you will be tasked with catching up to Fuladh to scout the Damascus Gate Prison. Head over to the rooftops indicated on the map across from the prison.

Upon reaching this area, a cutscene will trigger wherein Basim and Fuladh will talk about how to get into the heavily guarded area. Once the cutscene is finished, Basim will need to figure out how to get in.

There is also a historical site collectible close to this area, so go ahead and grab that while you're here.

Breach the Prison

Use Assassin's Creed Mirage's Enkidu to get a better look at your options (Image via Ubisoft/theRadBrad)

There are several routes you can take to get into the prison in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Use Enkidu to scout the area, as doing so will reveal some opportunities for you to break in. Viewing the area with Enkidu will reveal a merchant and some mercenaries you can employ to assist you.

If you have a Merchant Favor Token, you can use it to speak with a nearby merchant who will smuggle Basim into the prison. On the other hand, if you have a Power Favor Token, you can speak with the mercenaries who will assist you in entering the prison through combat.

However, you can also choose to enter the prison alone. The easiest way to do so is by climbing the southwestern turret.

Find and Liberate Ali

There are plenty of guards inside the prison (Image via Ubisoft/theRadBrad)

Regardless of how you get into the prison, your next objective will be to find Ali ibn Muhammad. If you want a stealthier approach, don't forget to crouch and use cover.

Ali is in the inner parts of the prison, and you will need to maneuver around several guards to get there. Assassin's Creed Mirage will give you an objective marker, so you won't need to look for him blindly; simply follow the marker, and you will eventually get to him.

Thankfully, you won't need a key to get into Ali's cell. Just follow the corridors until you are at the lower levels, and you will eventually find yourself inside Ali's cell, where he is having a discussion with the jailer.

Fight the Jailer

Fight the jailer inside Ali's cell (Image via Ubisoft/theRadBrad)

Upon entering the cell, you will be given a new objective, which is to take out the jailer. You can simply walk up behind him and assassinate him or whistle and make him come to you for an easy kill.

Alternatively, you can engage him in combat if you want the added challenge. Upon defeating the jailer, a cutscene will play wherein Ali tells you he isn't going to leave the prison just yet.

Find the guard's quarters

A cutscene will trigger upon finding the quarters (Image via Ubisoft/theRadBrad)

After you've liberated Ali, he'll want to head to the guard's quarters to gather more information on where Al-Ghul is located.

Once again, the location of the guard's quarters is indicated by an objective marker, so you won't actually need to find it. You simply need to follow the prison's corridors on the way there.

The quarters are located behind some locked doors that you may have passed on your way to liberate Ali. However, you managed to loot the prison's keys from the jailer you took down inside the cell.

Upon arriving at the quarters, a cutscene will play wherein both Basim and Ali are being pursued by the guards. In the cutscene, Basim tells Ali to meet with Roshan and that he will remain to slow down the guards.

Escape the prison

The guards will now be aware of your presence (Image via Ubisoft/theRadBrad)

The last task in this Assassin's Creed Mirage mission is to escape the prison, which might be a little difficult to do. The guards are now aware of your presence and are out in full force to stop you.

It will be very difficult to stay and fight them, so your best bet is to run away from the prison. Once you've escaped the prison's grounds, you will be told that you need to make yourself anonymous.

Successfully getting away from the guards' line of sight and staying hidden for a while will allow you to become anonymous. This will then complete Assassin's Creed Mirage's Jailbreak mission.

Upon completing this mission, there is a good chance that you'll level up as a reward. Any loot you find in the prison is also yours to keep and sell, and you'll also be rewarded with a new Investigation to progress the story further.

There are plenty of other activities for you to do in Assassin's Creed Mirage, such as gathering collectibles. Once you've completed this mission, you may want to check out all the collectibles in the Harbiyah region.