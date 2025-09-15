Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji release countdown: Start time for all regions

Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji is set to release on September 16, 2025. With a new island to explore and prominent quests to pursue, the DLC has more than 10 hours of playtime. However, accessing the expansion requires you to complete some endgame content in the story.Here's a release countdown for Assassin's Creed Shadows' Claws of Awaji expansion, as well as information on when it will be available in different regions.Release time and countdown for the Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji expansionClaws of Awaji release time for various regions (Image via Ubisoft)If you have pre-ordered AC Shadows, then you can immediately access the Claws of Awaji DLC after its release on September 16, 2025, at 5 am PDT. If you didn't pre-order, you can purchase it for $25.Here is a timer that counts down to Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji's release time as it launches simultaneously in all regions:Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji will be released on the following dates and times across various locations:PDT (Los Angeles): 5 am PDT, September 16, 2025CST (Mexico): 6 am CST, September 16, 2025EDT (Montreal, New York): 8 am EDT, September 16, 2025BRT (São Paulo): 9 am BRT, September 16, 2025BST (London): 1 pm BST, September 16, 2025CEST (Paris, Warsaw): 2 pm CEST, September 16, 2025SAST (Johannesburg): 2 pm SAST, September 16, 2025GST (Abu Dhabi): 4 pm GST, September 16, 2025IST (India): 5:30 pm IST, September 16, 2025CST (Shanghai): 8 pm CST, September 16, 2025JST (Tokyo): 9 pm JST, September 16, 2025KST (Seoul): 9 pm KST, September 16, 2025AEST (Sydney): 10 pm AEST, September 16, 2025Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows Title Update 1.1.1How to access the content in Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of AwajiThe Claws of Awaji expansion is an endgame content, meaning you must complete the main story arcs for both Naoe and Yasuke. You must also complete their and Junjiro's personal quests. Here are the requirements to play Claws of Awaji:Complete all main story quests for both Naoe and Yasuke. Complete all personal quests of Naoe, Yasuke, and Junjiro.Complete the endgame quest, Out of the Shadows.When the required quests are completed, travel to the Hideout and talk to Hanzo's contact to start your journey in the Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji expansion.Check out more AC Shadows articles below:How to obtain the Cerulean Arc Katana in AC ShadowsHow to play the A Critical Encounter quest in AC ShadowsNaoe weapon tier list in AC Shadows