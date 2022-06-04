Atlanta Faze's aBeZy criticized for his work ethic on livestream by coach 2Pac's girlfriend

A clip from a recent stream by Katie Bedford has come to light, where she openly criticized Atlanta FaZe’s aBeZy for his lackluster work ethic in Call of Duty. Bedford, the girlfriend of Atlanta FaZe’s S&D coach 2Pac, put the pro player on blast during a League of Legends stream, giving a laundry list of complaints about the player.
She put the blame solely on the pro player, stating that even if John (2Pac) is the best S&D coach and player, it’s up to the players, and they are not trying.
On Katie’s June 3 2022 livestream, in between live streams, she was asked how FaZe did on their last set, wherein they wound up winning 3-1. Her co-streamer then asked which map they lost, which was the S&D map.
This started the streamer on a rant, where she railed against aBeZy and his lack of work ethic when it comes to CoD pro play.
“Well, I mean, that’s what happens when aBeZy doesn’t want to practice, doesn’t show up to 8s, doesn’t like the game, and doesn’t try, and is trying to become the worst version of Dashy. I’m like, what do you f**kin’ expect?”
The girlfriend of Atlanta FaZe’s coach rested the blame for the defeat on aBeZy and the rest of the players, airing this dirty laundry on her livestream for her whole audience to hear.
“Like, John can be the best coach in the world and be the best at S&D in every game but if they’re never gonna listen to him and they don’t want to try when they practice, or just won’t show up after hours, like, he can’t, it sucks for him.”
FaZe’s aBeZy made a brief response on Twitter, simply dropping a clown emoji and a crying with laughter face emoji.
Social media responds to Bedford’s rant with mixed opinions
The response to the rant about the pro player has been decidedly mixed on social media. Some people feellike even if it is true that the player has not been as invested in his gameplay this year, it is still a poor choice of things to put out for everyone to hear.
Other Redditors feel that she probably heard this from 2Pac in private. They also said it was likely the wrong call to put the team on blast and should keep private conversations private.
Some replies were simply glad to see some CoD drama that didn’t involve Crimsix or Clayster, so they were interested in hearing more.
Many fans were just confused about this coming out. Redditors remembered that the player and coach were a duo and have a long history together. For this to happen mid-season, it’s likely only going to cause further drama and hurt feelings.
Some felt that it was a really weird move for Katie, and some still worry that 2Pac might get dropped for sharing sensitive information with his girlfriend, who is not on the team.
There’s been no further statement from Atlanta FaZe or FaZe Clan, but if it was meant to be a private statement on the pro's gameplay, that didn’t last, as 2Pac’s girlfriend put it out in public on her livestream.