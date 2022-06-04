Atlanta Faze's aBeZy criticized for his work ethic on livestream by coach 2Pac's girlfriend

A clip from a recent stream by Katie Bedford has come to light, where she openly criticized Atlanta FaZe’s aBeZy for his lackluster work ethic in Call of Duty. Bedford, the girlfriend of Atlanta FaZe’s S&D coach 2Pac, put the pro player on blast during a League of Legends stream, giving a laundry list of complaints about the player.

She put the blame solely on the pro player, stating that even if John (2Pac) is the best S&D coach and player, it’s up to the players, and they are not trying.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Katie Bedford, who is dating Atlanta FaZe’s S&D coach 2Pac, openly criticizing FaZe aBeZy’s work ethic live on stream is not a good look for anybody. Katie Bedford, who is dating Atlanta FaZe’s S&D coach 2Pac, openly criticizing FaZe aBeZy’s work ethic live on stream is not a good look for anybody. https://t.co/95macE5zWb

Katie Bedford criticizes FaZe aBeZy’s work ethic during League of Legends stream

On Katie’s June 3 2022 livestream, in between live streams, she was asked how FaZe did on their last set, wherein they wound up winning 3-1. Her co-streamer then asked which map they lost, which was the S&D map.

This started the streamer on a rant, where she railed against aBeZy and his lack of work ethic when it comes to CoD pro play.

Story continues below ad

“Well, I mean, that’s what happens when aBeZy doesn’t want to practice, doesn’t show up to 8s, doesn’t like the game, and doesn’t try, and is trying to become the worst version of Dashy. I’m like, what do you f**kin’ expect?”

The girlfriend of Atlanta FaZe’s coach rested the blame for the defeat on aBeZy and the rest of the players, airing this dirty laundry on her livestream for her whole audience to hear.

“Like, John can be the best coach in the world and be the best at S&D in every game but if they’re never gonna listen to him and they don’t want to try when they practice, or just won’t show up after hours, like, he can’t, it sucks for him.”

Story continues below ad

FaZe’s aBeZy made a brief response on Twitter, simply dropping a clown emoji and a crying with laughter face emoji.

Social media responds to Bedford’s rant with mixed opinions

The response to the rant about the pro player has been decidedly mixed on social media. Some people feellike even if it is true that the player has not been as invested in his gameplay this year, it is still a poor choice of things to put out for everyone to hear.

Story continues below ad

Other Redditors feel that she probably heard this from 2Pac in private. They also said it was likely the wrong call to put the team on blast and should keep private conversations private.

Story continues below ad

Some replies were simply glad to see some CoD drama that didn’t involve Crimsix or Clayster, so they were interested in hearing more.

Story continues below ad

Many fans were just confused about this coming out. Redditors remembered that the player and coach were a duo and have a long history together. For this to happen mid-season, it’s likely only going to cause further drama and hurt feelings.

Story continues below ad

Several fans remembered that 2Pac and aBeZy go way back together, and felt this could create more drama (Image via CoDCompetitive/Reddit)

Some felt that it was a really weird move for Katie, and some still worry that 2Pac might get dropped for sharing sensitive information with his girlfriend, who is not on the team.

Story continues below ad

There’s been no further statement from Atlanta FaZe or FaZe Clan, but if it was meant to be a private statement on the pro's gameplay, that didn’t last, as 2Pac’s girlfriend put it out in public on her livestream.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far