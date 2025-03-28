Atomfall Joyce Tanner mission walkthrough

Joyce Tanner is a key character in Atomfall who helps you escape the quarantine zone. The game features six endings, each tied to one of six characters: Joyce Tanner, a random telephone caller, Captain Sims, Dr. Garrow, Dr. Alan Holder, and Mother Jago.
Joyce Tanner is a shady figure who reveals little about Atomfall's mysteries. As a result, much of the storyline, especially regarding Oberon and the Interchange, remains unclear. For a deeper understanding of the narrative and to uncover all the game's secrets, following Dr. Garrow and Dr. Alan Holder's approaches is the best choice.
This article covers Joyce Tanner’s missions and objectives to help you escape with her in Atomfall.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Joyce Tanner's main mission walkthrough in Atomfall
Step 1: Enter the Interchange
Joyce Tanner won’t be available at the start. First, head inside the Interchange, but make sure to carry an Atomic Battery, one of the most valuable items in Atomfall (check the section below to know the locations of Atomic batteries).
Enter the Interchange through the Slatten Dale entrance (map coordinates 31.0 E, 77.8 N). Inside the Central Processor Room, you’ll find a dead person in a hazmat suit with an Atomic Battery beside him. Collect it and insert it into the terminal to power up the Interchange Bootstrap.
Next, go to the Charlie Data Center and use the Atomic Battery in the terminal there to activate it. Once you leave the data center, Joyce Tanner will appear inside. Head back, interact with her, and she’ll assign you a task: activate all radio towers in Atomfall.
Step 2: Activate the radio towers
There are three radio towers in different regions of Atomfall: Slatten Dale, Skethermoor, and Casterfell Woods. Each requires a keycard to unlock its console.
Slatten Dale Radio Tower
- Location: 31.0 E, 75.0 N
- Keycard: Found in a quarry below the hill. Inside a cave, locate a dead body at the far end to retrieve the keycard.
Skethermoor Radio Tower
- Location: 43.1 E, 73.6 N
- Keycard: Head to 43.4 E, 74.6 N, near the Greenhouse. Inside the Vehicle Storage Bunker, navigate through locked rooms by crawling and climbing. In a large room with an elevated section, you’ll find the keycard.
- Additional: Collect another Atomic Battery from this bunker.
Casterfell Woods Radio Tower
- Location: 24.8 E, 89.3 N
- Keycard: Found inside Bunker L9 (23.3 E, 90.6 N). Beware of feral enemies. In a radiation-filled room, quickly grab the keycard from the table.
Once all towers are activated, return to Joyce. She will now instruct you to infiltrate Windscale Plant, extract a sample, and destroy Oberon. However, she won’t mention key items you need.
Step 3: Open the Windscale Plant entrance
Acquire the Signal Redirector
Before proceeding, you must acquire the Signal Redirector (a mandatory item).
- Best Source: Skethermoor Prison
- Talk to Captain Sims in Village Hall and gain his trust by reporting unusual activities (such as the church murder).
- He will then ask you to retrieve information from Dr. Garrow, a prisoner in Skethermoor Prison.
- Enter the prison without hostility, head to the lowest level, and talk to Dr. Garrow to learn the Signal Redirector’s location — it’s on a shelf in the Security Room just north of his cell.
Collect Atomic Batteries
You need at least three additional Atomic Batteries. Here’s where to find them:
- Defeat Robots – All robots carry Atomic Batteries, but they are tough enemies.
- Trade with Molly (Slatten Dale) – Exchange for a battery or kill her to loot it.
- Solve St. Katherine’s Church Murder Mystery – Receive a chest key as a reward, which unlocks a chest containing a battery. Alternatively, kill the Vicar for the key.
- Find a Broken Robot in Skethermoor – Near Nora’s Camp (map coordinates: 41.2 E, 78.2 N).
- Trade with Nora (Skethermoor) – Exchange or kill her for a battery.
- Greenhouse Landmark (Vehicle Storage Bunker) – Find the Storage Room Keycard on a bunk bed and use it to unlock a room with a battery.
Also read: Where to get all Atomic Batteries in Atomfall
Power the data centers
Each data center must be powered up using Atomic Batteries. The entrance locations are:
- Slatten Dale Entrance - Charlie & Delta Data Centers
- Skethermoor Entrance - Alpha Data Center
- Wyndham Village Entrance - Bravo Data Center
Once all are powered, return to the Central Processor Room. Locate the power consoles on the ground linked to each data center and use the Signal Redirector to channel power into the Central Processor. Finally, pull the lever in the terminal to activate the Interchange, opening access to Windscale Plant.
Also read: Atomfall complete mission walkthrough — main story guide
Step 4: Collect the sample & destroy Oberon
Inside the Windscale Plant, long exposure to this alien infection will drain your health. Move quickly and either eliminate or evade infected enemies.
Extract the sample
- Reach the Oberon Dig Site and locate a building on the left.
- Inside, find the Power Center Room—it requires two Atomic Batteries to function. (Eliminate robots in the Dig Site to collect batteries.)
- Activate the four explosives (two on each side).
- In the Control Room, pull the lever to extract the sample.
- Retrieve the Oberon Sample Canister from the console on the left.
- Return to the Control Room and pull the self-destruct lever to destroy Oberon.
Step 5: Escape with Joyce Tanner
Return to the Interchange and proceed to Charlie Data Center. There, you’ll find a note with Joyce Tanner’s coordinates.
Follow them to Casterfell Woods, where a plane awaits. Board it, and you and Joyce will escape Atomfall.
Also read: Where to find all Garden Gnomes in Atomfall
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.