The Bakery is a side quest in Atomfall that revolves around a family living in Wyndham village. They own a bakery, where Iris, the wife, is the shopkeeper, while her husband is infected and seriously ill. This quest isn't particularly significant, and your approach doesn't impact the overall story, as there are multiple ways to complete it.
If you choose to help Iris, she will inform you about an important character, Mother Jago, and her location, which is crucial if you aim for her ending. Alternatively, you can report her husband's condition to Captain Sims to gain his trust.
This article provides a step-by-step walkthrough on how to complete The Bakery side quest in Atomfall.
The Bakery side quest walkthrough in Atomfall
Captain Sims’ Approach
If you choose to side with Captain Sims, head to Wyndham Village and visit the Village Hall. Speak to Captain Grant Sims, who will task you with investigating The Bakery. Once assigned, you can confront Iris.
Helping Iris
Step 1: Visit Wyndham Garage
Travel to Wyndham Garage at map coordinates 35.5 E, 79.2 N. Inside, near a car, you’ll find a table with a note and a key to The Bakery’s bedroom. While you can collect the key, opening the bedroom door on The Bakery’s first floor will trigger an attack from Iris' infected husband. If you retaliate, Iris will turn hostile, preventing quest progression. It’s best to avoid opening the door.
The note you find will confirm that Iris’ husband is seriously ill.
Step 2: Speak to Iris at The Bakery
Head to The Bakery in Wyndham Village (map coordinates 33.4 E, 88.2 N) and talk to Iris. Now aware of her husband’s condition, you can choose sympathetic dialogue options to assist her. She will mention Mother Jago and request a bottle of Strange Tonic.
To obtain the tonic, you must first learn the recipe. You can either head straight to the recipe location or follow the full narrative path below.
Step 3: Visit Mother Jago
Mother Jago resides in Casterfell Woods, in the Old Mine (map coordinates 27.2 E, 92.2 N). Speak to her, and she will ask you to retrieve her herbalism book, which the Druids have stolen and hidden in their castle. Near the book, you will also find the Strange Tonic recipe.
Step 4: Head to the Druids’ Castle
The Druids’ Castle is also in Casterfell Woods (map coordinates 19.6 E, 83.7 N). Be cautious, as enemies will attack on sight.
- Head to the top of the hill where the castle entrance is located.
- Once inside, turn left to find the kitchen. On the left side of the room, near a lit candle, you’ll find the Castle Key.
- Use this key in the dining hall, where a massive stone chair sits. Behind it, look for a fireplace with a hidden keyhole to unlock a secret entrance.
- Inside, on the right, you’ll find the Library. On a table to the left, you’ll discover the Strange Tonic recipe.
Step 5: Craft the Strange Tonic
To craft Strange Tonic, you’ll need the following materials:
- Spores: 4
- Chemicals: 1
- Glass: 3
- Herbs: 5
Once crafted, return to The Bakery and deliver the Strange Tonic to Iris.
Rewards
Iris will thank you and reward you with:
- First Aid Kit
- Cornish Pasty
That covers everything there is to know about the The Bakery side quest in Atomfall.
