Atomic Heart PC system requirements for all resolutions and framerate targets explained

The launch of Focus Interactive's action-adventure title Atomic Heart is right around the corner. Developed by Mundfish, it is a post-apocalyptic first-person action game with a semi-open world structure that sees players take on the role of "Major P3," a war veteran who has to make his way through a technological utopia ravaged by mechanical constructs gone rogue.

With the release date looming, Mundfish recently revealed detailed system requirements for the upcoming action-adventure title's PC version, giving players an in-depth look at the minimum and the recommended requirements for the game. Prerequisites for ray tracing were also discussed.

The system requirements detail not only the hardware players will need but also the framerate and resolution target for each specification category.

Built on the latest iteration of Unreal Engine 4, with support for ray tracing and advanced shaders, Atomic Heart is easily one of 2023's best-looking games. But the visuals do come at a cost, i.e., the game's rather beefy system requirements. Here's a look at the minimum, high, ultra, and ultra 4K system requirements for Atomic Heart.

Atomic Heart's detailed PC system requirements

@Mundfish #AtomicHeart @mundfish System requirements for the best experience in Atomic Heart System requirements for the best experience in Atomic Heart https://t.co/aXLFZlJm2r

Supported by Epic Games' Unreal Engine 4, Atomic Heart is quite scalable. Moreover, given the game is releasing simultaneously on current-generation as well as last-generation consoles, alongside Windows PC, it seems to be very well optimized.

Going by the system requirements for the PC port of Mundfish's upcoming action-adventure title, the game is playable on a huge spectrum of GPUs, starting from the ancient GTX 960 to the recently released RTX 3080. Here are the minimum, high, ultra. and ultra 4K PC system requirements for the game.

Minimum (30fps)

CPU: Intel Core i5 2500, AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Intel Core i5 2500, AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Memory: 8GB

8GB GPU: Nvidia GTX 960, Radeon R9 380

Nvidia GTX 960, Radeon R9 380 Storage: 90GB (HDD)

90GB (HDD) Resolution target: 1080p

1080p Graphics settings: Low

Minimum (60fps)

CPU: Intel Core i5 2500, AMD Ryzen 3 6500

Intel Core i5 2500, AMD Ryzen 3 6500 Memory: 8GB

8GB GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060, Radeon R9 580

Nvidia GTX 1060, Radeon R9 580 Storage: 90GB (HDD)

90GB (HDD) Resolution target: 1080p

1080p Graphics settings: Low

Medium (60fps)

CPU: Intel Core i5 6600K, AMD Ryzen 5 1400

Intel Core i5 6600K, AMD Ryzen 5 1400 Memory: 16GB

16GB GPU: Nvidia GTX 1070, Radeon RX 5600XT

Nvidia GTX 1070, Radeon RX 5600XT Storage: 90GB (SSD)

90GB (SSD) Resolution target: 1080p

1080p Graphics settings: Medium

@Mundfish #AtomicHeart @mundfish Polymer Jet using in the game🕶 Polymer Jet using in the game🕶 https://t.co/U68MUwKq3X

High (60fps)

CPU: Intel Core i5 7600K, AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i5 7600K, AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 16GB

16GB GPU: Nvidia GTX 1080, Radeon RX 5700XT

Nvidia GTX 1080, Radeon RX 5700XT Storage: 90GB (SSD)

90GB (SSD) Resolution target: 1080p

1080p Graphics settings: High

Ultra (60fps)

CPU: Intel Core i7 7700K, AMD Ryzen 5 2600X

Intel Core i7 7700K, AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Memory: 16GB

16GB GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070 Super, Radeon RX 6700XT

Nvidia RTX 2070 Super, Radeon RX 6700XT Storage: 90GB (SSD)

90GB (SSD) Resolution target: 1080p

1080p Graphics settings: Ultra

Ultra 4K (60fps)

CPU: Intel Core i7 8700K, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel Core i7 8700K, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Memory: 16GB

16GB GPU: Nvidia RTX 3080, Radeon RX 6800XT

Nvidia RTX 3080, Radeon RX 6800XT Storage: 90GB (SSD)

90GB (SSD) Resolution target: 2160p (4K)

2160p (4K) Graphics settings: Ultra

@Mundfish #AtomicHeart @mundfish

Every fight is a new adventure, test your strength Feb 21

#videogames So different and so unforgettable.Every fight is a new adventure, test your strength Feb 21 So different and so unforgettable. Every fight is a new adventure, test your strength Feb 21 #videogames https://t.co/NKNuAKoik7

While Mundfish did confirm that Atomic Heart is perfectly playable with a traditional HDD (hard disk drive), the Cyprus-based developer recommends using an SSD (solid state drive) to reduce hitching or stuttering, which are common complaints players usually have with Unreal Engine 4 games.

The developer also recommends at least 12 gigabytes of memory for a seamless experience, though 8 gigabytes works just fine as long as players meet the other necessary requirements for the game.

Atomic Heart is scheduled to release on February 21, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

Poll : 0 votes