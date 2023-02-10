Atomic Heart PC system requirements for all resolutions and framerate targets explained

The launch of Focus Interactive's action-adventure title Atomic Heart is right around the corner. Developed by Mundfish, it is a post-apocalyptic first-person action game with a semi-open world structure that sees players take on the role of "Major P3," a war veteran who has to make his way through a technological utopia ravaged by mechanical constructs gone rogue.
With the release date looming, Mundfish recently revealed detailed system requirements for the upcoming action-adventure title's PC version, giving players an in-depth look at the minimum and the recommended requirements for the game. Prerequisites for ray tracing were also discussed.
The system requirements detail not only the hardware players will need but also the framerate and resolution target for each specification category.
Built on the latest iteration of Unreal Engine 4, with support for ray tracing and advanced shaders, Atomic Heart is easily one of 2023's best-looking games. But the visuals do come at a cost, i.e., the game's rather beefy system requirements. Here's a look at the minimum, high, ultra, and ultra 4K system requirements for Atomic Heart.
Atomic Heart's detailed PC system requirements
Supported by Epic Games' Unreal Engine 4, Atomic Heart is quite scalable. Moreover, given the game is releasing simultaneously on current-generation as well as last-generation consoles, alongside Windows PC, it seems to be very well optimized.
Going by the system requirements for the PC port of Mundfish's upcoming action-adventure title, the game is playable on a huge spectrum of GPUs, starting from the ancient GTX 960 to the recently released RTX 3080. Here are the minimum, high, ultra. and ultra 4K PC system requirements for the game.
Minimum (30fps)
- CPU: Intel Core i5 2500, AMD Ryzen 3 1200
- Memory: 8GB
- GPU: Nvidia GTX 960, Radeon R9 380
- Storage: 90GB (HDD)
- Resolution target: 1080p
- Graphics settings: Low
Minimum (60fps)
- CPU: Intel Core i5 2500, AMD Ryzen 3 6500
- Memory: 8GB
- GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060, Radeon R9 580
- Storage: 90GB (HDD)
- Resolution target: 1080p
- Graphics settings: Low
Medium (60fps)
- CPU: Intel Core i5 6600K, AMD Ryzen 5 1400
- Memory: 16GB
- GPU: Nvidia GTX 1070, Radeon RX 5600XT
- Storage: 90GB (SSD)
- Resolution target: 1080p
- Graphics settings: Medium
High (60fps)
- CPU: Intel Core i5 7600K, AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- Memory: 16GB
- GPU: Nvidia GTX 1080, Radeon RX 5700XT
- Storage: 90GB (SSD)
- Resolution target: 1080p
- Graphics settings: High
Ultra (60fps)
- CPU: Intel Core i7 7700K, AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Memory: 16GB
- GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070 Super, Radeon RX 6700XT
- Storage: 90GB (SSD)
- Resolution target: 1080p
- Graphics settings: Ultra
Ultra 4K (60fps)
- CPU: Intel Core i7 8700K, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Memory: 16GB
- GPU: Nvidia RTX 3080, Radeon RX 6800XT
- Storage: 90GB (SSD)
- Resolution target: 2160p (4K)
- Graphics settings: Ultra
While Mundfish did confirm that Atomic Heart is perfectly playable with a traditional HDD (hard disk drive), the Cyprus-based developer recommends using an SSD (solid state drive) to reduce hitching or stuttering, which are common complaints players usually have with Unreal Engine 4 games.
The developer also recommends at least 12 gigabytes of memory for a seamless experience, though 8 gigabytes works just fine as long as players meet the other necessary requirements for the game.
Atomic Heart is scheduled to release on February 21, 2023, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC.