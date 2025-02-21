Avowed: All Godlike Abilities, and how to get them

Since your character in Avowed is a Godlike, you get a lot whole suite of Godlike abilities throughout the game. These are not aligned with any specific class but can provide things that come in handy for all situations: some control, some damage, some healing, and so on. Of course, you start with the ability to sneak attack enemies with a spectral lance as your starter ability.

As you progress in the game, you are offered more Godlike abilities by your beneficiary (not revealing who due to spoiler reasons). One important thing to keep in mind is that you can reject any or all of these abilities when the choice comes up, which gives you Godlike's Will (+1 Ability point). In other words, the choice is between getting a Godlike ability, or a free Ability point to use on any other tree.

With that caveat out of the way, here are all the Godlike abilities you can gain in Avowed.

Note: This article may contain some mild spoilers for the main quest.

Every Godlike ability obtainable in Avowed

This specific one needs a previous one to upgrade to (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

Divine Thorn (Passive)

You start Avowed with the Divine Thorn as a basic passive already present in your kit. This lets you backstab enemies for massive damage as long as they are not aware of your presence. Invisibility counts as a viable form of stealth for this purpose.

Dream Touch (Active)

Obtainable at the end of the quest Message from Afar.

For 30 Essence, you can heal yourself and your companions for roughly 40% of your Health. Also revives fallen companions in the middle of combat. Can be optionally upgraded into Seeds of Vengeance later in the playthrough.

Thorn of Sapadal (Active)

Obtainable in Naku Tedek during the quest Ancient Soil (before you return to Fior mes Iverno for the Thirdborn or Paradise choice).

For 30 Essence, this ability fires a spectral beam of energy that pierces through enemies, deals damage, and momentarily roots all affected targets.

Scion of the Immortal Land (Active)

You get this Godlike ability only if you destroy the ruins at the end of the Shadows of the Past quest.

The ability costs 30 Essence and grants you rapid health regeneration and increased damage for 12 seconds. The damage increment stacks additively with other sources of increased damage, such as the Power of Command passive from Woedica Totems.

Severed Branch (Active)

You get this Godlike ability only if you choose to sever the ruin's Adra at the end of Shadows of the Past quest.

For 30 Essence, this ability grants you maximum Movement Speed for 20 seconds.

Keep in mind that due to branching choices, you can only gain either Severed Branch or Scion of the Immortal Land in a single Avowed playthrough.

Seeds of Vengeance (Active)

If you accepted Dream Touch during Message from Afar, you can upgrade it to Seeds of Vengeance by accepting Sapadal's offer during Our Dreams Divides Us Still quest after the events of Mt. Forja.

For 30 Essence, this Ability heals you and your companions, revives them if they are fallen, and deals lingering damage to all Delemgan, Dreamthralls, and Vessels nearby. If there are Kith corpses near you, up to 3 of them are temporarily reanimated as your allies.

Sapadal's Fury (Active)

You can acquire this Godlike ability by freeing Sapadal during The Heart of the Living Lands quest.

For 100 Essence, this ability lifts up all surrounding enemies in a large area and slams them down for substantial damage.

Woedica's Call (Active)

You can acquire this Godlike ability by killing Sapadal during The Heart of the Living Lands.

For 100 Essence, this summons an allied Maegfolk to your side. It has the durability, damage, and abilities expected of a Maegfolk.

Note: You can only have either Sapadal's Fury or Woedica's Call in a single playthrough.

Ancient Memories (Passive)

While these Godlike abilities can all be picked up during the main quests of Avowed, there are four more passive buffs you can find optionally.

These are Ancient Memories that can be picked up by exploration:

Ability Found in Effect Remembrance of Kishamal Dawnshore Increases Maximum Health by 10% Remembrance of Enhekala Emerald Stair Increases Maximum Essence by 10% Remembrance of Nimanna Shatterscarp Increases Maximum Stamina by 10% Remembrance of Maru Galawain's Tusk Increases Damage by 10% Remembrance of Sapadal The Garden Health regenerates constantly when below 50%

Here's where you can find all the Ancient Memory locations in Avowed.

