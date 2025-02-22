All Unique Guns (Pistols) in Avowed, and how to get them

By Jason Parker
Modified Feb 22, 2025 10:12 GMT
Avowed Unique Pistols
There are a handful of great Unique Pistols in Avowed. Here's where to get them (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Avowed features a wealth of incredible Uniques, and Pistols are no exception. While they fire faster than the Arquebus weapons, they may not always offer the same level of destructive capacity. However, there are several fantastic options if you want to be a gunslinger that runs across the Living Lands, and we’re going to help you find all of them. However, it’s worth pointing out that their stats will almost certainly vary.

The stats and quality of a Unique weapon like Pistols in Avowed depends on what you’re equipped with when you find them. Be mindful of this if you loot one of these guns, and your gear isn’t quite where mine is, or vice versa. If you plan on being a ranger, one of the best classes in the game, you want a good pistol handy, just in case.

All Unique Pistols in Avowed, and where to find them

Caeroc’s Pride

Out of all the Unique Pistols, you can get this one first. It will serve you well (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

When it comes to the Unique Pistols in Avowed, you can get an excellent one incredibly early — the Caeroc’s Pride. It’s unlocked while in Dawnshore, during the first group of bounties in the game. All you have to do is defeat and loot Tempestuous Luandi, who resides on a small island west of the larger Castol’s Folly. If you show up too early, with weak gear, this group of bandits can be very challenging.

Stats

  • 45 Physical Damage
  • 20 Stun
  • 20 Stamina Cost
  • 3% Critical Hit Chance

Unique Passive

  • Shocking Lash: Hits deal 10% bonus Shock Damage.

Unique Enchantments

  • (Baseline Enchantment) Distant Thunder: Power Attacks deal high Shock Accumulation.
  • Thunder’s Fall: Power Attacks deal high Shock Accumulation to nearby enemies.
  • Wrath of the Storm: Killing an enemy has a 25% chance to cast Crackling Bolt.

Magic Mistol

The tracking bullets are a serious selling point (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

The Magic Mistol is a solid Unique Pistol in Avowed and has one of my favorite passives — Foe-Seeker. You’ll find it hidden well off the beaten path in Galawain’s Tusks. You can find it in the Ekidan Workshop, due west of the Slumbering Fields beacon. Fast travel there, and enter the workshop.

Drop down shortly upon entering and head right to find a breakable wooden wall. There’s a chest in that “secret room”, and the chest there contains this Unique Pistol in Avowed.

Stats

  • 207 Physical Damage
  • 260 Stun
  • 20 Stamina Cost
  • 3% Critical Hit Chance

Unique Passive

  • Foe-Seeker: Bullets seek and target enemies.

Unique Enchantments

  • (Baseline Enchantment) Infused Shot: Power Attacks deal very high Stun.
  • Unstable Shot: Power Attacks deal moderate Stun to nearby enemies.
  • Pistoleer’s Grace: Killing an enemy gives you +50% Reload Speed for 10 seconds.
Fair Play

If you're one-shotting enemies, this is a great gun to keep that Stamina full (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Fair Play might be the easiest Unique Pistol to claim in Avowed. Just head to Thirdborn in Shatterscarp, and visit the shop Fish in a Barrel. You can purchase the weapon there, for about 8,000 Skeyt. Thankfully, even if tragedy does befall Thirdborn, you can still purchase this item anytime you can afford it.

Stats

  • 127 Physical Damage
  • 140 Stun
  • 20 Stamina Cost
  • 3% Critical Hit Chance

Unique Passive

  • Vengeful Shot: Taunt and gain +100% Critical Hit Chance against your enemies that Incapacitate one of your Companions.

Unique Enchantments

  • (Baseline Enchantment) Recompense: Killing an enemy restores 5% of your Maximum Health and 25% of your Maximum Stamina.
  • Turnabout: Killing an enemy restores 10% of your Maximum Health and 50% of your Maximum Stamina
  • Equal Footing: A Power Attack pulls the hit enemy into melee range.
The Disappointer

Frankly, 50,000 Skeyt is a lot for a joke weapon, but it actually has a lot of potential (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

While The Disappointer is a reference to a joke weapon in Pillars of Eternity, I don’t really think it’s that much of a disappointment. Like the Fair Play, The Disappointer is an easy Unique Pistol to unlock in Avowed. The only thing you will need is enough money.

Head to Northern Paradis in Dawnshore, and head to Kerdhed “Cutty” Collen’s Extremely Legal Goods store. It’s in an alley to the north of the map. You can see the merchant icon on the screen, north of Philosopher’s Alley. However, it’s not cheap, as you will require 58,500 Skeyt to purchase this weapon.

Stats

  • 207 Physical Damage
  • 260 Stun
  • 20 Stamina Cost
  • 3% Critical Hit Chance

Unique Passive

  • Bleeding Lash: Hits deal +10% bonus Bleed Damage.
Unique Enchantments

  • (Baseline Enchantment) Terrible: -10% Attack Damage.
  • Tender Love and Care: +10% Attack Damage.
  • Shared Misery: Power Attacks give all nearby enemies -10% Damage for 15 seconds.

What’s the best Unique Pistol in Avowed?

While Caeroc’s Pride is one of the best early-game pistols in Avowed, Magic Mistol is easily the best Unique Pistol in the game. It has great damage, enemy-seeking bullets, and solid enchantments. It also has an incredibly high Stun. While I love The Disappointer for its “Shared Misery” Enchantment, it is terrible until you can remove the “Terrible” enchantment from it.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
