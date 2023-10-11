5 most awaited Genshin Impact characters as of October 2023

Several highly anticipated Genshin Impact characters are still yet to debut. That said, various leaks have confirmed that many of them would be playable. This article will focus on five of the most awaited units players cannot wait to get. It is worth noting that this article uses the most popular subreddits for the following characters, as that's usually a good way to indicate how many people want to "main" somebody.

This article was written on October 10, 2023, meaning all numbers regarding potential mains were taken then. Such figures are expected to grow in time, but this list should still serve as a good indication of who the most awaited Genshin Impact characters are.

Top five most anticipated playable Genshin Impact characters, based on Reddit mains (October 2023)

5) Navia

It's been a while since players got a 5-star Geo character (Image via HoYoverse)

Number of followers in r/naviamains: 4,583

Some Genshin Impact characters are incredibly close to one another in terms of popularity. One good example is Navia and Clorinde, who also coincidentally form the popular Clorivia ship. Both Fontaine units have even been heavily involved in the main story together.

Navia is known to be a 5-star Geo Claymore, currently rumored to be playable in Version 4.3. Not much is known about her kit at the moment, yet her prominence in the plot and design have endeared her to a good chunk of the fanbase.

4) Clorinde

Clorinde could be the next big Electro character that Travelers want (Image via HoYoverse)

Number of followers in r/clorindemains: 4,592

This 5-star Electro Sword user may not have a credibly leaked release version yet, but she's still an incredibly popular character Travelers want to pull. Many of the same reasons listed for Navia in the previous section also apply to Clorinde.

Some fans of older leaks might remember the whole discussions about Captain R, who eventually became Clorinde as Travelers know her today. Her subreddit is teeming with various fanarts and speculation on her in-game role.

3) Wriothesley

He's going to be playable this month, possibly even by the time you read this article (Image via HoYoverse)

Number of followers in r/WriothesleyMains: 9,874

Wriothesley wasn't yet playable in Genshin Impact when this article was written. This was confirmedd to change in the second half of Version 4.1, which means he should arrive around October 17, 2023. Unsurprisingly, he has many fans since his debut, albeit noticeably smaller than Neuvillette, who also debuted in 4.1.

Nonetheless, Wriothesley was somebody that many players were discussing, especially when it comes to builds and his pull value. He will be playable later in October 2023, which would only help make his subreddit more bustling with activity.

Until then, he's clearly an anticipated character.

2) Arlecchino

Arlecchino is the next Fatui Harbinger scheduled to be playable (Image via HoYoverse)

Number of followers in r/ArlecchinoMains: 14,185

Arlecchino has made quite an impact on the Genshin Impact community even before her debut as an NPC in Version 4.1. Many Travelers wanted her to be playable and were disappointed by the initial leaks that stated she was going to perish. Thankfully for those fans, such rumors ended up being fake.

Boasting a classy design, her role in the 4.1 Archon Quest was captivating. She even holds a high rank within the Fatui Harbingers, so one has to wonder how powerful she would be as a playable character. It's not hard to see why she has her fans, even if some people want Arlecchino to be more evil than she seems.

1) Furina

Furina is pretty funny and has a good kit from what has been leaked (Image via HoYoverse)

Number of followers in r/furinamains: 17,934

Finally, Furina is easily the most anticipated Genshin Impact character. The above number doesn't even include the various subreddits dedicated to her other aliases. All previous Archons have been quite popular, often being extremely meta-relevant throughout the last few patches.

The Hydro Archon, Furina, has a lot to live up to in this regard. She has been leaked to be playable in Genshin Impact 4.2, with various datamines and gameplay videos already posted online. Unsurprisingly, many often discuss her potential as a playable character.

Of course, some folks love to showcase various artworks since they love her personality.

