Azur Lane update: New characters, events, and more

Azur Lane’s latest update introduces new characters, events, and other content. Four unique shipgirls are debuting, and several events will go live alongside fresh furniture, skins, and more in this popular gacha title. The server shutdown maintenance started today, September 14, 2023, from 12 am UTC-7. All updated content went live after eight hours of long maintenance period.

Players can obtain new characters and complete various missions and tasks to earn rewards. A new mini-game, The Spiriting-Away Incident?, is also playable and rewards exclusive items. With that said, this article provides detailed information about all new content in Azur Lane.

Azur Lane new characters

New Character Unzen in Azur Lane. (Image via Yostar)

The following new Azur Lane characters made their debut in the latest update of this mobile gacha title:

Unzen

Owari

Hatsuzuki

Natori

Asanagi

Players can obtain these characters from the event construction pool. Among these, Unzen will have a boosted drop rate of 1.2%, while Owari and Natori stand at 2.5 %. They will be up for grabs until October 4, 2023.

Additionally, one can acquire Hatsuzuki from the event shop and map drop and Asanagi from the Point Accumulation reward until October 11, 2023.

New events

Call to Arms Sakura Empire and several new content debuts in Azur Lane's latest update. (Image via Yostar)

Several limited-time events are debuting in this shooter title, concluding in October. Here are the details:

Call to Arms: Sakura Empire Phase II: This event runs until October 11, 2023. Players must use shipgirls from Phase I, limit break them fully to earn training points. The characters from the first phase include Nagato, Musashi, Sakawa, and Kawazake. Collecting enough Training Points unlocks a Wisteria Seal portrait frame.

This event runs until October 11, 2023. Players must use shipgirls from Phase I, limit break them fully to earn training points. The characters from the first phase include Nagato, Musashi, Sakawa, and Kawazake. Collecting enough Training Points unlocks a Wisteria Seal portrait frame. Effulgence Before Eclipse: This event runs until October October 4, 2023. Playing the stages grants event points, and one can get limited-time characters, Hatsuzuki and Asanagi, by exchanging them.

This event runs until October October 4, 2023. Playing the stages grants event points, and one can get limited-time characters, Hatsuzuki and Asanagi, by exchanging them. The Spiriting-Away Incident?: It is a mini-game that tasks players with completing specific missions to earn points. Exchanging them provides furniture, a gear skin box, and more rewards.

It is a mini-game that tasks players with completing specific missions to earn points. Exchanging them provides furniture, a gear skin box, and more rewards. Open-Air Onsen: Until October 4, players can invite shipgirls to the Open-Air Onsen and increase their mood recovery speed. There will also be several missions that provide Onsen Resort Coins, which can expand one’s Onsen.

Until October 4, players can invite shipgirls to the Open-Air Onsen and increase their mood recovery speed. There will also be several missions that provide Onsen Resort Coins, which can expand one’s Onsen. Special Login Campaign: From September 14 to October 4, players can log in daily and get several items for free.

From September 14 to October 4, players can log in daily and get several items for free. Double EXP Campaign: Players under level 80 will earn double commander and ship EXP from battles. The duration of the event spans between September 4 and October 31.

More new content in Azur Lane Update

New Skins in Azur Lane's latest update. (Image via Yostar)

Apart from characters and events, this mobile RPG title introduces several new skins, items, furniture, and a gearbox. Here are the details:

Skins

New Retrofit for Nachi

Flash of Silk and Strings for Hakuryuu

August’s First Romance for Hatsuzuki

Robust Floral Strings for Kashino

Shimmering Forsythia for Owari

Shallow-Water Leisure for Katsuragi

Lulled by Rough Seas for Asanagi

Beach Paradise for Natori

Shining Blossom in the Deep Blue for Nautilus

Additionally, players can rent Hakuryu, Hatsuzuki, Kashino, and Owari respective outfits for two days. Each costume costs one Rental Outfit Voucher. One can get four vouchers by logging into the game during the event until October 4 in this free-to-friendly gacha.

Other new items

Azur Lane's Fashion Collection Lucky Bag item. (Image via Yostar)

New Spirit’s Eve Gear Skin Box and Youkari Resort furniture set are available until October 14. Additionally, the following new Azur Lane items are up for grabs at the in-app store:

Fashion Collection Lucky Bag (one-time purchase)

Limited Build Supplies (one-time purchase)

Limited Strategic Supplies (five times purchase limit)

Decor Tokens Pack (two times purchase limit)

Cognitive Chip Pack (two times purchase limit)

All players creating their account before September 14, 2023, get 2500 coins and 3000 oils as maintenance compensation.