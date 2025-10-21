"Back to the forge": League of Legends LoLdle answers 2003 (Wednesday, October 22, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for October 22, 2025, are now out. The 2003rd iteration, like the earlier ones, has several intriguing enigmas. Players can easily decipher the clues tied to the puzzles if they have great knowledge about the League of Legends characters and their numerous aspects.The Quote puzzle in the 2003rd edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Back to the forge.&quot;Nautilus, Ornn, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 2003rd edition (October 22, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for October 22, 2025, are:Classic: NautilusQuote: OrnnAbility: Vel'Koz; Bonus: W (Void Rift)Emoji: GnarSplash Art: Mel; Bonus: Default MelThe Classic solution for LoLdle's October 22, 2025, iteration is Nautilus. The Quote question has Ornn, a champion who is a great choice in the current Toplane meta of League of Legends.Next, the Ability puzzle shows Vel'Koz's W ability, known as &quot;Void Rift.&quot; Lastly, the Emoji is tied to Gnar, while the Splash Art includes Mel's Default skin.Read more: All changes in League of Legends patch 25.21 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 2002 (October 21): Aphelios, Quinn, Nasus, Dr. Mundo, NautilusLoLdle 2001 (October 20): Elise, Soraka, Fiddlesticks, Viego, FizzLoLdle 2000 (October 19): Twisted Fate, Yorick, Rakan, Ekko, LeonaLoLdle 1199 (October 18): Ziggs, Zyra, Akshan, Alistar, SwainLoLdle 1198 (October 17): Tristana, Corki, Rell, Irelia, LucianLoLdle 1197 (October 16): Karma, Rumble, Leona, Wukong, TrundleLoLdle 1196 (October 15): Yorick, Urgot, Annie, Swain, NaafiriLoLdle 1195 (October 14): Quinn, Ivern, Tryndamere, Trundle, Kha'ZixLoLdle 1194 (October 13): Pyke, Azir, Ezreal, Taric, VolibearLoLdle 1193 (October 12): Katarina, Draven, Aatrox, Jinx, YasuoLoLdle 1192 (October 11): Zyra, Wukong, Elise, Rell, ShacoLoLdle 1191 (October 10): Jarvan IV, Veigar, Jinx, Galio, SionLoLdle 1190 (October 9): Nidalee, Annie, Gangplank, Nasus, ViktorLoLdle 1189 (October 8): Aurelion Sol, Zoe, Aphelios, Darius, JayceThe answers to the 2004th edition of LoLdle will be shared on October 23, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025All Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?