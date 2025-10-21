"Justice takes wing": League of Legends LoLdle answers 2002 (Tuesday, October 21, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for October 21, 2025, are now out. The 2002nd iteration, like the previous ones, boasts numerous intriguing enigmas. Players can easily solve the clues tied to the challenges if they have great knowledge of the League of Legends characters and their various aspects.The Quote puzzle in the 2002nd edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Justice takes wing.&quot;Aphelios, Quinn, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 2002nd edition (October 21, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for October 21, 2025, are:Classic: ApheliosQuote: QuinnAbility: Nasus; Bonus: W (Wither)Emoji: Dr. MundoSplash Art: Nautilus; Bonus: Abyssal NautilusThe Classic solution for LoLdle's October 21, 2025, iteration is Aphelios. The Quote question shows Quinn, a champion who is a great choice in the Toplane meta of League of Legends.Afterward, the Ability puzzle has Nasus' W ability, known as &quot;Wither.&quot; Lastly, the Emoji features Dr. Mundo, while the Splash Art is tied to Nautilus' Abyssal skin.Read more: All changes in League of Legends patch 25.20 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 2001 (October 20): Elise, Soraka, Fiddlesticks, Viego, FizzLoLdle 2000 (October 19): Twisted Fate, Yorick, Rakan, Ekko, LeonaLoLdle 1199 (October 18): Ziggs, Zyra, Akshan, Alistar, SwainLoLdle 1198 (October 17): Tristana, Corki, Rell, Irelia, LucianLoLdle 1197 (October 16): Karma, Rumble, Leona, Wukong, TrundleLoLdle 1196 (October 15): Yorick, Urgot, Annie, Swain, NaafiriLoLdle 1195 (October 14): Quinn, Ivern, Tryndamere, Trundle, Kha'ZixLoLdle 1194 (October 13): Pyke, Azir, Ezreal, Taric, VolibearLoLdle 1193 (October 12): Katarina, Draven, Aatrox, Jinx, YasuoLoLdle 1192 (October 11): Zyra, Wukong, Elise, Rell, ShacoLoLdle 1191 (October 10): Jarvan IV, Veigar, Jinx, Galio, SionLoLdle 1190 (October 9): Nidalee, Annie, Gangplank, Nasus, ViktorLoLdle 1189 (October 8): Aurelion Sol, Zoe, Aphelios, Darius, JayceLoLdle 1188 (October 7): Soraka, Neeko, Thresh, Pyke, ShenLoLdle 1187 (October 6): Veigar, Irelia, Graves, Anivia, YuumiThe answers to the 2003rd edition of LoLdle will be shared on October 22, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025All Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?