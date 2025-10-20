  • home icon
  "No, I'm not happy to see you": League of Legends LoLdle answers 2001 (Monday, October 20, 2025)

"No, I'm not happy to see you": League of Legends LoLdle answers 2001 (Monday, October 20, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Oct 20, 2025 05:41 GMT
Atlantean Fizz in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Atlantean Fizz in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for October 20, 2025, are now out. The 2001st iteration, like the previous ones, has numerous interesting enigmas. Players can easily solve the clues tied to the puzzles if they have great knowledge of the League of Legends champions and their various aspects.

The Quote puzzle in the 2001st edition of LoLdle is:

"No, I’m not happy to see you. Yes, that is a horn growing out of my head."

Elise, Soraka, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 2001st edition (October 20, 2025)

youtube-cover
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for October 20, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Elise
  • Quote: Soraka
  • Ability: Fiddlesticks; Bonus: Passive (A Harmless Scarecrow)
  • Emoji: Viego
  • Splash Art: Fizz; Bonus: Atlantean Fizz

The Classic solution for LoLdle's October 20, 2025, iteration is Elise. The Quote question has Soraka, a champion who is a great choice in the Support meta of League of Legends.

Next, the Ability puzzle shows Fiddlesticks's Passive ability, known as "A Harmless Scarecrow." Lastly, the Emoji presents Viego, while the Splash Art includes Fizz's Atlantean skin.

Read more: All changes in League of Legends patch 25.20 notes

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 2000 (October 19): Twisted Fate, Yorick, Rakan, Ekko, Leona
  • LoLdle 1199 (October 18): Ziggs, Zyra, Akshan, Alistar, Swain
  • LoLdle 1198 (October 17): Tristana, Corki, Rell, Irelia, Lucian
  • LoLdle 1197 (October 16): Karma, Rumble, Leona, Wukong, Trundle
  • LoLdle 1196 (October 15): Yorick, Urgot, Annie, Swain, Naafiri
  • LoLdle 1195 (October 14): Quinn, Ivern, Tryndamere, Trundle, Kha'Zix
  • LoLdle 1194 (October 13): Pyke, Azir, Ezreal, Taric, Volibear
  • LoLdle 1193 (October 12): Katarina, Draven, Aatrox, Jinx, Yasuo
  • LoLdle 1192 (October 11): Zyra, Wukong, Elise, Rell, Shaco
  • LoLdle 1191 (October 10): Jarvan IV, Veigar, Jinx, Galio, Sion
  • LoLdle 1190 (October 9): Nidalee, Annie, Gangplank, Nasus, Viktor
  • LoLdle 1189 (October 8): Aurelion Sol, Zoe, Aphelios, Darius, Jayce
  • LoLdle 1188 (October 7): Soraka, Neeko, Thresh, Pyke, Shen
  • LoLdle 1187 (October 6): Veigar, Irelia, Graves, Anivia, Yuumi
The answers to the 2002nd edition of LoLdle will be shared on October 21, 2025.

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Edited by Debayan Saha
