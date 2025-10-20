"No, I'm not happy to see you": League of Legends LoLdle answers 2001 (Monday, October 20, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for October 20, 2025, are now out. The 2001st iteration, like the previous ones, has numerous interesting enigmas. Players can easily solve the clues tied to the puzzles if they have great knowledge of the League of Legends champions and their various aspects.The Quote puzzle in the 2001st edition of LoLdle is:&quot;No, I’m not happy to see you. Yes, that is a horn growing out of my head.&quot;Elise, Soraka, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 2001st edition (October 20, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for October 20, 2025, are:Classic: EliseQuote: SorakaAbility: Fiddlesticks; Bonus: Passive (A Harmless Scarecrow)Emoji: ViegoSplash Art: Fizz; Bonus: Atlantean FizzThe Classic solution for LoLdle's October 20, 2025, iteration is Elise. The Quote question has Soraka, a champion who is a great choice in the Support meta of League of Legends.Next, the Ability puzzle shows Fiddlesticks's Passive ability, known as &quot;A Harmless Scarecrow.&quot; Lastly, the Emoji presents Viego, while the Splash Art includes Fizz's Atlantean skin.Read more: All changes in League of Legends patch 25.20 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 2000 (October 19): Twisted Fate, Yorick, Rakan, Ekko, LeonaLoLdle 1199 (October 18): Ziggs, Zyra, Akshan, Alistar, SwainLoLdle 1198 (October 17): Tristana, Corki, Rell, Irelia, LucianLoLdle 1197 (October 16): Karma, Rumble, Leona, Wukong, TrundleLoLdle 1196 (October 15): Yorick, Urgot, Annie, Swain, NaafiriLoLdle 1195 (October 14): Quinn, Ivern, Tryndamere, Trundle, Kha'ZixLoLdle 1194 (October 13): Pyke, Azir, Ezreal, Taric, VolibearLoLdle 1193 (October 12): Katarina, Draven, Aatrox, Jinx, YasuoLoLdle 1192 (October 11): Zyra, Wukong, Elise, Rell, ShacoLoLdle 1191 (October 10): Jarvan IV, Veigar, Jinx, Galio, SionLoLdle 1190 (October 9): Nidalee, Annie, Gangplank, Nasus, ViktorLoLdle 1189 (October 8): Aurelion Sol, Zoe, Aphelios, Darius, JayceLoLdle 1188 (October 7): Soraka, Neeko, Thresh, Pyke, ShenLoLdle 1187 (October 6): Veigar, Irelia, Graves, Anivia, YuumiThe answers to the 2002nd edition of LoLdle will be shared on October 21, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025All Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?