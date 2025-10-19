"Wake up. You have a new task": League of Legends LoLdle answers 2000 (Sunday, October 19, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for October 19, 2025, are now out. The 2000th iteration, like the earlier ones, has numerous interesting enigmas. Players can easily decipher the clues tied to the puzzles if they possess deep knowledge of the League of Legends champions and their various aspects.The Quote puzzle in the 2000th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Wake up. You have a new task.&quot;Twisted Fate, Yorick, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 2000th edition (October 19, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for October 19, 2025, are:Classic: Twisted FateQuote: YorickAbility: Rakan; Bonus: R (The Quickness)Emoji: EkkoSplash Art: Leona; Bonus: Prestige Battle Lion LeonaThe Classic solution for LoLdle's October 19, 2025, iteration is Twisted Fate. The Quote question presents Yorick, a champion who is a great choice in the current Toplane meta of League of Legends.Next, the Ability puzzle has Rakan's R ability, known as &quot;The Quickness.&quot; Lastly, the Emoji includes Ekko, while the Splash Art shows Leona's Prestige Battle Lion skin.Read more: All changes in League of Legends patch 25.20 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1199 (October 18): Ziggs, Zyra, Akshan, Alistar, SwainLoLdle 1198 (October 17): Tristana, Corki, Rell, Irelia, LucianLoLdle 1197 (October 16): Karma, Rumble, Leona, Wukong, TrundleLoLdle 1196 (October 15): Yorick, Urgot, Annie, Swain, NaafiriLoLdle 1195 (October 14): Quinn, Ivern, Tryndamere, Trundle, Kha'ZixLoLdle 1194 (October 13): Pyke, Azir, Ezreal, Taric, VolibearLoLdle 1193 (October 12): Katarina, Draven, Aatrox, Jinx, YasuoLoLdle 1192 (October 11): Zyra, Wukong, Elise, Rell, ShacoLoLdle 1191 (October 10): Jarvan IV, Veigar, Jinx, Galio, SionLoLdle 1190 (October 9): Nidalee, Annie, Gangplank, Nasus, ViktorLoLdle 1189 (October 8): Aurelion Sol, Zoe, Aphelios, Darius, JayceLoLdle 1188 (October 7): Soraka, Neeko, Thresh, Pyke, ShenLoLdle 1187 (October 6): Veigar, Irelia, Graves, Anivia, YuumiThe answers to the 2001st edition of LoLdle will be shared on October 20, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025All Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?