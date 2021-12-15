“Bad decision”: Internet reacts as Twitch says users with their marketing notifications turned off wouldn’t receive Twitch Recaps

The internet has reacted with disdain to Twitch’s decision to not send recap videos to users who have their marketing preferences disabled.

Twitch recently announced on December 15th that it plans to send both streamers and viewers individual Recap videos to give users a rewind of their activities in the past year. Last year, the platform provided streamers and viewers the recap in one single email as part of Twitch Wrapped.

This year, the recap emails were sent to streamers and viewers directly to the ID that they had registered their accounts with. However, the platform recently announced that users who have their marketing notifications turned off will not be receiving a Twitch Recap mail.

Twitch @Twitch



Check your inbox, then show us how your The PogChamps kept scrolling, the Hype Trains kept rolling and you took 2021 to a higher level.Check your inbox, then show us how your #TwitchRecap turned out. We'll start. The PogChamps kept scrolling, the Hype Trains kept rolling and you took 2021 to a higher level.Check your inbox, then show us how your #TwitchRecap turned out. We'll start. https://t.co/mkOmZiPZZG

The internet reacts as Twitch announces that users with marketing notifications turned off will not receive Twitch Recap email

Earlier, there had been no particular announcement related to the importance of marketing preferences. Marketing notifications can be turned on by going to the Notifications tab in the Settings of one's Twitch account. However, as there had been no prior announcement, a range of users had no idea that they would not be receiving their own customized Twitch Recap email.

A range of users received individual emails containing detailed statistics of the games, streamers and the overall hours that they spent on Twitch in the past year. However, one specific user did not receive the email and wanted the platform to send it again:

runspeed er @runspeeder25 @TwitchSupport why cant you just send me one its enabled now @TwitchSupport why cant you just send me one its enabled now

ashley ♡🌷💫 @ashleyinnit @TwitchSupport @runspeeder25 why would you guys make this decision without notifying people? this is so silly. you should be modeling after Spotify, or have made this public info BEFORE you sent it out. I wasn't even aware my notifications were off. you can obviously change this decision if you want to. @TwitchSupport @runspeeder25 why would you guys make this decision without notifying people? this is so silly. you should be modeling after Spotify, or have made this public info BEFORE you sent it out. I wasn't even aware my notifications were off. you can obviously change this decision if you want to.

However, the platform responded by claiming that there was no way to receive a recap video for users who had turned their marketing preferences off. As one can expect, a range of users responded to the post and criticized the platform.

People claimed that the platform should have informed viewers beforehand about the importance of turning the marketing preferences on. However, some claimed that it had announced the same as part of the Recap announcement video on 15th December.

Also Read Article Continues below

Regardless, as the tweets and the Reddit comments suggest, most users are disappointed with the platform's decision. It seems highly unlikely that Twitch will respond to the complaints, especially because the Recap videos for this year have already been sent.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider