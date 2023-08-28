Baldur's Gate 3 Bhaal Temple location guide

Baldur's Gate 3 presents a challenging main campaign that necessitates players to journey through diverse segments. Traveling to specific destinations holds significance for advancing the story, and a few of these are intricately concealed. Among these destinations lies the path to the Bhaal Temple, which stands out for its complex routes.

Entering the Bhaal Temple holds importance due to its association with one of Baldur's Gate 3's most aggressive characters, Orin. The game introduces a variety of intricate settings that are not only concealed but also filled with lethal traps, and the Bhaal Temple serves as a prime example.

Additionally, adhering to accurate directions becomes imperative, given that a single misstep could jeopardize both your life and the safety of your companions. This article provides details on effectively navigating your way to the Bhaal Temple.

Baldur's Gate 3: Steps to reach the Bhaal Temple

Bhaal Temple in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

In the Act 3 gameplay of Baldur's Gate 3, you will have the opportunity to access the Bhaal Temple. This location houses the formidable antagonist named Orin, who has captured certain individuals. It is important to reach this place and rescue these characters, as they may include various personalities, ranging from NPCs to members of your own party.

Orin assumes the role of an imposter in Baldur's Gate 3 during this act and can disguise herself as anyone, be it a fellow party member or an NPC like Yenna. So it will be an encounter worth the trouble. Below are the steps to reach the Bhaal Temple in Baldur's Gate 3.

Step 1

Manhole in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

As you advance through Act 3 in the Lower City district, make your way to a location known as the Manhole. Utilize the provided coordinates for the exact location, X: 127, Y: 32. Upon reaching this spot, you'll encounter an underground tunnel.

Step 2

You will come across a breakable wall. (Image via Larian Studios)

Enter the tunnel, and it will guide you to the Lower City Sewers. Once in the Sewers, take an immediate right turn, and you will come across a breakable wall. Employ your Spell to break through this wall. Progress into the area and continue a short distance, then make a left turn. Coordinates: X: 18, Y: 786.

Step 3

Leap across to the next section (Image via Larian Studios)

Proceed into the next area and be ready for a careful jump, as there is a hazardous pit of fumes. Safely leap across to the next section and eliminate adversaries you encounter there. Following the victory, continue straight and subsequently take a left turn where you'll have to interact with a door.

Step 4

Employ your weapon to break the door (Image via Larian Studios)

Begin by unlocking the door located at Coordinates X: 52, Y: 790. Continue forward until you encounter another door. After employing your weapon to break through it, make a right turn, advance straight, and then turn left. This will lead you to Coordinates X: 105, Y: 858.

Step 5

Undercity Ruins in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Progress onward and you will soon encounter a pair of airborne creatures. Following this encounter, make a right turn. Unlock the door ahead, proceed in that direction, and ascend the stairs. Continue straight until you reach a location called the Undercity Ruins, located at Coordinates X: 141, Y: 936.

Step 6

Engage with the door (Image via Larian Studios)

Upon arriving at the Undercity Ruins, turn right and locate a door. Engage with the door, which will prompt a request for your assistance to the lord. Following this, opt for the third dialogue choice to unlock the door. Access the subsequent area and then head left. Coordinates: X: 124, Y: 934.

Step 7

Path constructed from fractured pillars (Image via Larian Studios)

Progress ahead by eliminating the enemies on your route. You will encounter a path constructed from fractured pillars. Step onto the pillar and advance. Continue onward, turn left, and unlock the Metal Door.

Step 8

Upon unlocking the Metal Door, turn left, proceed forward, and use the stairs to descend to the lower level. Upon reaching the bottom area, continue ahead to encounter another Waypoint. The coordinates are X: 54, Y: 1010. Then make a left turn and continue straight, leading you to a successful arrival at the Bhaal Temple.