5 best melee weapons to wield in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 features intense close-quarter combats that demand both top-tier mechanics and the best melee weapons to back your valor. Offering a rich and challenging combat experience, you will often have to rely on your weapons' firepower to succeed and survive. Fortunately, you can customize your arsenal while progressing through the game.

Baldur's Gate 3 features over a hundred different items and weapons to loot. It's easy to feel overwhelmed with this massive selection, so you must choose according to your playstyle. In this list, we have gathered the five best melee weapons in all of Faerun that will set you on the path to glory in Baldur's Gate 3.

Faithbreaker, Jagged Spear, and more of the best melee weapons in Baldur’s Gate 3

1) Faithbreaker

Type: Warhammer

Damage: Bludgeoning (1d8+1 or 1d10+1)

Obtained by defeating the menacing Dror Ragzlin boss at the Shattered Sanctum during the Act I: Raid the Grove mission, Faithbreaker exudes power and versatility. It can be wielded as a one-handed or two-handed weapon, according to your combat style.

As one of the best melee weapons in Baldur's Gate 3, the Faithbreaker features the Absolute Power ability, which allows you to knock enemies back by five meters and deal an additional 1d6 Force damage.

2) Sword of Justice

Type: Two-Handed Sword

Damage: Slashing (2d6+5)

If you lean towards the might of a two-handed sword, the Sword of Justice is a standout choice. This melee weapon can be obtained from Anders upon completing the Hunt the Devil quest in Act I.

Sword of Justice boasts a unique edge with its Concentration stat – a trait found only in this weapon. Fighters, Battlemasters, and Abjuration Wizards can make the most of this distinct quality, elevating their capabilities. Featuring actions such as Tyr's Protection, Cleave, Pommel Strike, and Lacerate, the Sword of Justice offers unmatched adaptability in the midst of battle. Its righteous aura resonates with the unwavering determination of its wielder.

3) Everburn Blade

Type: Two-Handed Sword

Damage: Slashing (2d6+1+1d4 Fire)

Everburn blade is just one of the best melee weapons in Baldur's Gate 3 with its combined force and elemental fury. This blade, attainable by defeating Commander Zhalk in the Nautiloid during the Act I: Escape the Nautiloid mission, infuses fire damage into every strike.

Boasting stats similar to the Sword of Justice, the Everburn Blade brings an additional layer of burning destruction through the Everburn Blade feature. Wielders of this weapon gain access to the Cleave, Lacerate, and Pommel Strike Actions.

Whether you're a martial expert or a spellcasting savant, the searing flames of this blade will leave a lasting mark on your foes.

4) Intransigent Warhammer

Type: Warhammer

Damage: Bludgeoning (1d10)

The Intransigent Warhammer claims its spot as one of the best melee weapons in Baldur's Gate 3 with its raw power. Hidden within a chest on the Duergar boat near Ebon Lake in the Underdark, its might is encapsulated in its Impulse Blast attribute.

With this feature, the Intransigent Warhammer releases a shockwave that knocks nearby creatures Prone after eliminating a target or making a critical hit. You also gain the Backbreaker, Concussive Smash, and Weakening Strike actions when using this weapon.

Overall, the Intransigent Warhammer is a celebration of sheer strength, solidifying its worth as an essential selection for barbarians and frontline combatants.

5) Jagged Spear

Jagged Spear can be obtained in Shattered Sanctum (Image via Larian Studios)

. Type: Spear

Damage: Piercing (1d8)

Embodying resilience, the Jagged Spear rewards careful precision and persistence. This unique weapon can be found near Abdirak's Room in the Shattered Sanctum, and it offers a distinct advantage – every missed strike boosts your next attack's accuracy.

A perfect match for tanky builds, the Jagged Spear also boasts the Rush Attack, which can disrupt your foes by inflicting the Off Balance status. Whether you're a calculated strategist or a fierce brawler, the Jagged Spear's ability to turn difficult situations into opportunities ensures a place among the best melee weapons in Baldur's Gate 3.