How to get the Sword of Justice in Baldur's Gate 3

The Sword of Justice, a Martial Two-Handed Melee Weapon of higher rarity, inflicts significant damage on enemies and Bosses in Baldur's Gate 3. You can get this sword by visiting Anders on the Risen Road. He will offer you a quest called "Hunt the Devil" that requires you to eliminate an Origin character. Upon mission completion, you will be rewarded with a rare blade.

You can choose from multiple objectives when attempting to acquire the sword. It is up to you to decide whether you should side with Anders. Keep in mind that the game revolves around choices and their consequences. Here is everything you should know about obtaining the Sword of Justice in Baldur's Gate 3.

Save Karlach to obtain the Sword of Justice in Baldur's Gate 3

Don't kill Karlach. (Image via Larian Studios)

Karlach is one of the Companions in Baldur's Gate 3, and you can obtain the Sword of Justice by saving her. She is an Origin character with a backstory who can be included in your party after you find and recruit her at the Risen Road.

When Anders offers you the Hunt the Devil quest and the sword as a reward, you will be required to hunt down Karlach. However, since she is an Origin character, killing her her would impact your gameplay. So, it is recommended that you do not fall for Anders' dubious plan.

Hunt the Devil objectives

Hunt the Devil quest. (Image via Larian Studios)

You can complete the Hunt the Devil quest in Baldur's Gate 3 by taking down either Karlach or Anders and his group of Paladins. Here is the list of objectives:

Kill Karlach's Hunters

(Optional) Kill Karlach

(Optional) Kill Anders

Killing Anders is the best way to get the weapon, as you will get to recruit Karlach as a party member. To convince you, he will lie about her being a powerful and threatening demon. But, you can cast "Speak with Dead" in the room next to him to uncover the truth.

Method to get Sword of Justice in Baldur's Gate 3

Walkthrough of how to secure the Sword of Justice (Image via Larian Studios)

1) Travel southeast:

To find the Sword of Justice, head southeast until you come across the Toll Collector's Key item. This item can be found at coordinates X:98 Y:523.

2) Northwest to waypoint:

Proceed northwest from the Key location until you reach a fresh waypoint. Then, you must turn left and approach a village marked by lifeless bodies.

3) Talk to Anders:

After walking for a while, you will enter a house and encounter a Paladin named Anders, an inhabitant of the village. You can enquire about the Devil's whereabouts and gather crucial information.

4) Meet Karlach:

Continue your journey to the following coordinates to meet Karlach — X:114 Y:507. Start a conversation with her, and you will discover a shared connection through visions. This action will bind you with her against a common enemy — the fake Paladins.

5) Battle and reassurance:

Head to Anders' location with Karlach. After a short conversation, a battle will ensue as your party and Karlach taken on the fake Paladins. Anders will drop the Sword of Justice once you kill him in this Baldur's Gate 3 battle.