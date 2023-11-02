Baldur's Gate 3: Can you romance multiple characters?

Baldur's Gate 3 (BG3) delivers an exhilarating gaming experience by incorporating a diverse array of elements. It boasts an expansive setting that is teeming with a wide variety of both main and side quests. One of the standout features of this game is its ability to allow players to tailor their adventure according to their personal preferences. The freedom offered is truly remarkable, particularly through its choice-based mechanics.

By simply selecting dialogue options, players can shape both the narrative and their entire journey within the world of Baldur's Gate 3. The choice system also enables them to engage in romantic relationships with their companions. While they have the freedom to choose who to romance, there are specific considerations that need to be made.

Can you romance more than one person in Baldur's Gate 3 (BG3)?

It is possible to pursue romantic connections (Image via Larian Studios)

It is possible to pursue multiple romantic connections in Baldur's Gate 3, although this option is contingent upon the specific nature of your character. Some may not be receptive to the idea of multiple relationships. They will react negatively when you deepen your connection with someone, potentially causing others to distance themselves from you.

Additionally, most of the origin characters come on their own terms and may establish certain boundaries when you enter into a romantic relationship with them.

Baldur's Gate 3 (BG3) characters least compatible with multiple romances

Characters not open to multiple romances (Image via Larian Studios)

The following characters are not open to multiple romances in the game due to their individual constraints and commitments:

Gale

Wyll

Lae’Zel

Karlach

Each of these has their own set of rules and limitations regarding relationships. When you pursue a romance with Gale, he will express a strict preference for monogamy and a commitment to being exclusive with one person. Wyll shares a similar outlook, expecting exclusivity if you choose to be in a romantic relationship with him.

Lae’Zel also leans towards committed relationships. Karlach, on the other hand, is initially open to the idea of multiple romances, particularly with Shadowheart, but this openness is limited to Act One. As her character develops, she will ultimately seek a monogamous relationship after her second heart upgrade.

Which companions are polygamous in Baldur’s Gate 3?

These characters are open to the idea of polygamous relationships. (Image via Larian Studios)

These are the characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 who are open to the idea of having multiple romantic relationships:

Halsin

Astarion

Shadowheart

If you're interested in pursuing a polyamorous relationship in the game, there are a few important considerations to keep in mind. Halsin seems particularly open to being in a polyamorous relationship, especially with Astarion. However, it's worth noting that if you attempt to develop a connection with Minthara, Halsin will depart from your party due to the narrative circumstances.

Shadowheart appears to be receptive to the concept of polyamory, but, only with non-origin characters, including Minthara and Halsin. During Act One, she's willing to engage in a polyamorous relationship with Astarion. However, as the story progresses into Act Two, you'll face a crucial decision regarding exclusivity.

Are there any consequences for romance in Baldur's Gate 3?

There are no repercussions, you only need to consider the constraints related to specific characters. In Baldur's Gate 3, the priority of some characters regarding other relationships can evolve as you advance through the Acts. By adhering to the companions' priorities, including non-origin characters, you can achieve a gratifying outcome with multiple relationships.