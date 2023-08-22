Why do Shadowheart and Lae'zel hate each other in Baldur's Gate 3?

The companions in Baldur's Gate 3 are not just generic followers that agree with everything you do. Each potential party member that can be recruited has their own personality and responds to the events that occur around them differently. Despite their differences, your companions will still work together to achieve the common goal of extracting the Mindflayer tadpoles that have infected everyone.

However, there is an exception, as two of the main companions in the game can never seem to get along regardless of the circumstances that your group is facing. These two characters are Lae'zel and Shadowheart, who are unable to set their differences apart to unite against a common enemy.

What started the animosity between Lae'zel and Shadowheart in Baldur's Gate 3?

Githyanki fighter Lae'zel is the first companion that you will encounter in Baldur's Gate 3. She appears in the opening cinematic that shows her becoming infected with the parasite on board the Nautiloid ship that your character, Tav, also happens to be on.

Baldur's Gate 3's opening sequence will begin after the character customization. The ship has been attacked and is now on fire. The game will grant control of the custom character and give you the first objective: escape the vessel.

Upon leaving the very first room, you will run into Lae'zel. She will seem hostile at first, but this is only because she believes that your character is a thrall being commanded by the Mindflayers. Upon convincing her that you are not a thrall, she becomes a temporary party member.

Both the player character and Lae'zel will make their way through the burning ship, looking for a way to escape. Upon entering one of the rooms, the duo will find the Half-Elf Cleric Shadowheart desperately trying to escape a sealed pod. It appears that she has also been taken prisoner and will ask you for help in getting out.

This is the point in the story where the two become enemies. Lae'zel will try to convince you that taking the time to rescue Shadowheart will only lead to your death and that you shouldn't bother.

Choosing to help Shadowheart will not have any negative effects on you. Lae'zel will still follow you, and the ship will not crash, regardless of how long it takes.

In fact, rescuing Shadowheart is a positive as it gives you a headstart in gaining her approval, which is essential in pursuing a romantic relationship with her in Baldur's Gate 3.

However, she has already started to develop mistrust towards your other companion, who insisted that she be left to die in the pod.

The relationship between the two does not get better as you find out throughout your adventure that they are almost polar opposites.

Shadowheart approves of kind actions and is considerate towards the other people that the party will encounter in the world. She will appreciate it if you act kindly towards them.

Lae'zel, on the other hand, is cruel and selfish. She cares only about finding the Githyanki Creche in the mountains and does not care about who or what she kills along the way. She also acts as though the other members of the party are beneath her and that she is the group's only hope for survival.

These differences and their very first meeting in Baldur's Gate 3 are what cause an irreparable rift between the two characters.