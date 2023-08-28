Baldur's Gate 3: Dribbles the Clown quest guide

Baldur's Gate 3 introduces a primary campaign that presents various demanding missions. While certain quests focus on combat-oriented challenges and intricate puzzles, others deliver an immersive RPG experience. An example of such a quest is Dribbles the Clown, which provides a unique, detective-based gameplay style. Moreover, this quest mandates players to venture into the region known as Rivington.

Rivington in Baldur's Gate 3 serves as a location that players encounter while progressing through Act 3. The quest involving Dribbles the Clown focuses primarily on exploration, and once accomplished, players are granted a significant valuable prize. This article provides valuable insights for effectively fulfilling the objectives of the Dribbles the Clown quest.

Baldur's Gate 3: Steps to complete Dribbles the Clown quest

Dribbles the Clown Quest in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

In the Act 3 gameplay of Baldur's Gate 3, you'll have the opportunity to engage in the Dribbles the Clown Quest. This quest initiates within the Rivington area, where your task involves locating a clown named Dribbles. Dribbles is a famous clown within the region but has mysteriously disappeared for several days.

Your objective is to locate Dribbles and provide his whereabouts to the ringmaster. This quest primarily revolves around finding the various body parts of the missing clown. You aim to discover all seven of his body parts throughout this mission. Below are the steps to locate the body parts of Dribbles in Baldur's Gate 3:

Step 1)

Circus of The Last Days location in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Journey to the location known as the Circus of The Last Days using the provided coordinates: X: 90, Y: 55. Upon arrival, you'll encounter a small tent. Inside, you'll discover the first body part, the Severed Hand of the Clown, placed on a table. Following this, a unique creature will request the return of the hand. Opt for the Deception when conversing with the creature to successfully persuade it.

Step 2)

Open Hand Temple in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Upon obtaining the Severed Hand of the Clown, make your path toward the Open Hand Temple using the provided coordinates X: 9, Y: 5. Once you reach the location, enter the temple and head in the right direction. Continue until you reach a room where you discover an entrance leading to a passageway known as the Ornate Wooden Hatch. These coordinates are X: 63, Y: 6.

Open the secret door (Image via Larian Studios)

Upon reaching the passageway, turn right and proceed until you arrive at a room featuring a secret door. Use the image mentioned above to open this door. Enter the next area and continue your journey onwards. You will encounter three dead bodies, with one of them being identified as Penela Lumpensicks. From this deceased figure, you will obtain the Clown's Sewered Torso.

Step 3)

Enter the building (Image via Larian Studios)

Proceed to the Basilisk Gate Portal and then head towards the left. Continue forward until you encounter a door. Utilize your weapon to break the door and enter the building. Locate and retrieve the third body part, the Clown's Pelvis.

Step 4)

Peartree's Home in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Proceed to the following location, Peartree's Home, with coordinates X: 23 Y: 135, as indicated in the provided image. Upon arrival, ascend the staircase and continue forward, following the path to the right. Progress further until you encounter a house blocked with wooden barriers. Utilize your weapon to break through these barricades.

Once inside the house, make your way to the bookshelf and retrieve the key called the Peartree's Hatch Key. Subsequently, take a right turn and locate the Hatch. Unlock it to access the basement area. Continue forward, and you will come across a dead body. You will obtain the Clown's Arm from the body.

Step 5)

Lower City Central Wall in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Head towards the Lower City Central Wall. Upon reaching the location with coordinates X: 51 Y: 55, make your way to the right. This will lead you to a house. Use your weapon to break the door and gain entry. Progress until you encounter a Hatch, and utilize your Lockpick skill to unlock it. Continue along the path to find a dead body. Retrieve the item known as the Clown's Leg from this body.

Step 6)

Rainforest's Basement in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

Make your way to the Rainforest's Basement. From there, go straight, then turn right. Continue ahead until you reach a house. Once inside, locate a Hatch. Open the Hatch and retrieve a Clown's Foot from a deceased individual.

Step 7)

You will find the Clown's Head (Image via Larian Studios)

Proceed to the Bhaal Temple and navigate to the designated location, as shown in the image above. Upon reaching the specified spot and continuing forward, you will encounter several dead bodies. You will find the Clown's Head among these corpses, thus fulfilling your task of collecting the seven body parts.

Step 8)

Return to the Circus of the Last Days and proceed to the Clown's performance area. Defeat the clown who possesses the abilities of a Shape Shifter, then engage in conversation with Lucretious. Deliver to her all the body parts of the ribbles. In return, you will be granted the Spellmight Gloves, a pair of rare gloves in Baldur's Gate 3 that provide benefits when making Attack Rolls.