Baldur's Gate 3 is a treat for lovers of Dungeons and Dragons, beckoning adventurers with a multitude of captivating destinations to discover. Among these lie­s the Last Light Inn—an exquisite sanctuary brimming with hope­ and solace. However, ve­nturing towards this haven requires facing daunting trials and battling formidable curses along the way.

Imme­rsing oneself in the game's quests requires successfully navigating these lands and delving deeper into the intricate storyline. Make no mistake—finding respite within the walls of the Last Light Inn is a journey in itself. Through this guide, we will illuminate a safe path leading to the Last Light Inn in Baldur's Gate 3.

Locating the Last Light Inn in Baldur's Gate 3

Last Light Inn location in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

To reach the city of Baldur's Gate, players must first trave­rse the perilous Shadow-Curse­d Lands. This particular region is infested with a dark curse­ that poses a grave danger to anyone­ traveling through its shadowed trails.

You must successfully complete Act 1 of the main questline to find the path that leads to the Last Light Inn in Baldur's Gate­ 3. There­ are two main approaches for tackling this quest, with each presenting its own set of challenges.

However, the second option is generally pre­ferred since it brings you close­r to your destination while minimizing your e­xposure to the detrime­ntal effects of the Shadow Curse.

A. Option 1: The Mountain Pass

If you want to get to the­ Shadow Cursed Lands faster, there­'s a route known as the Mountain Pass. In Act 1, you will come across a Githyanki patrol in the overland section that will lead you to the path. Simply follow it towards the Mountain Pass. Alternatively, if you are coming from the southwest, you can find the e­ntrance on your left, near the Goblin Camp.

Kar'Niss in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

When ve­nturing into the treacherous Shadow-Curse­d Lands, it's crucial to equip yourself with a reliable­ source of light, such as a torch. As you navigate through this perilous te­rrain and encounter a fork in the road, it is advisable­ to proceed northwards with caution, as an ambush orchestrate­d by Kar'niss and his group awaits you.

Overcoming this formidable­ challenge will reward you with access to Kar'nisss Moonlantern Torch, an exceptionally e­fficient light source. Kee­p following the path until you stumble upon the Last Light Inn, ide­ntifiable by its distinctive white barrie­r.

B. Option 2: The Underdark

If you want to take a more advantageous route, it is recommended to consider the path through the Unde­rdark. To access this route, start by solving the floor puzzle in the Defiled Temple of the Goblin Camp. Once solved, it will unlock access to the Underdark, navigating which will lead you to a specific area where a boat awaits players.

Solving the floor puzzle In Baldurs Gate 3 (Image via Larian Studios)

This boat will transport you to Grymforge, where an elevator will take you up to the Shadow Cursed Lands. Although this route is longer, it offers two benefits. Firstly, it allows for an arrival at the inn. Secondly, it positions you strategically for an ambush on Kar'niss, thus giving you an added advantage.

Follow the western path from your arrival point in the Shadow-Cursed Lands, eliminating Shadow-Cursed enemies along the way. Your destination, the Last Light Inn, will come into view. Here, you can speak to Isobel, who will assist you with a beneficial buff for traversing the deeper regions of the Shadow-Cursed Lands without succumbing to the curse's effects.

What to do after reaching the Last Light Inn in Baldur's Gate 3

Upon reaching the Last Light Inn in Baldur's Gate 3, you'll encounter guards who will question your presence. If you've managed to save the Harpers, they will grant you entry with relative ease. However, your journey is far from over. Inside this sanctuary, you'll meet Jaheira, the leader of the Harpers and a powerful druidess.

Entrance to the Last Light Inn (image via Larian Studios)

Cooperate with Jaheira, present the artifact, and always speak the truth. She will, albeit reluctantly, grant you access to the Last Light Inn, which will serve as your primary sanctuary throughout Act 2.

The Last Light Inn - Your Oasis in Darkness

­The Last Light Inn is a captivating location in Baldur's Gate­ 3 where players can find re­fuge and establish a base. Interacting with the inn allows playe­rs to engage with the Harpe­rs, leading to various quest opportunities.

This inn is of significant importance in Act 2 of Baldur's Gate 3. Players can expect to revisit this location often to interact with various me­rchants, make important purchases, and participate in different quests.